A prolific hitter from any spot on the volleyball court, Waverly senior Kelli Stewart, will have the opportunity to continue playing at the next level.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Stewart signed with the University of Rio Grande, securing full tuition plus in the process. According to Rio Grande Head Women's Volleyball Coach Billina Donaldson, full tuition plus means that all tuition will be paid for, and she will also receive additional money that she can use toward things like purchasing books.


