On Friday, Dec. 2, Waverly senior volleyball player Kelli Stewart signed with the University of Rio Grande. She is seated between her parents, Donnie Stewart and Tracey Kearney. Standing behind them are her stepmother Heather Stewart, Rio Grande Head Women's Volleyball Coach Billina Donaldson, and Waverly Head Volleyball Coach Aleah Rhodes.
A prolific hitter from any spot on the volleyball court, Waverly senior Kelli Stewart, will have the opportunity to continue playing at the next level.
On Friday, Dec. 2, Stewart signed with the University of Rio Grande, securing full tuition plus in the process. According to Rio Grande Head Women's Volleyball Coach Billina Donaldson, full tuition plus means that all tuition will be paid for, and she will also receive additional money that she can use toward things like purchasing books.
"Kelli jumps so well right now that she will come in and make an impact right away. We would never offer that (full tuition plus) to somebody who isn't going to be on the court," Donaldson said. "She's a big get for us. I feel like she was overlooked in this area. I would have thought she would have had a lot of offers and a lot of decisions to make. We feel lucky to get her."
Stewart had a history-making season as a senior for the Lady Tigers, becoming the first player in school history to record both 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills. She surpassed the 1,000-kill mark in Waverly's sectional title win at Miami Trace. That victory snapped a 10-year sectional title drought.
"Kelli is coming in with a very talented group of freshmen. They will be a team to watch for the next four years. She just needs for the game to slow down for her impactful (at the college level). Because of her leaping ability and her being left-handed, we are going to put her on the right side, so that we can have another strong attacker over there," Donaldson said.
"The last strong right side (player) we had was her coach, Aleah (Pelphrey Rhodes). We would love to have her play all the way around so we can get that back row attack. She's a very diverse player."
Stewart is looking forward to the opportunity ahead of her.
"It means a lot. I'm super excited for the future," Stewart said of signing with Rio Grande. "I know I'm going to do great things there. It was the best fit for me. I love the environment there. Coach Donaldson was welcoming with open arms. She really communicated with me well and was very open. Being there and watching their team play, I felt like I would be a good fit. I felt comfortable. The team was welcoming."
Stewart will have the opportunity to join Waverly teammate Ava Little, who just completed her freshman season on the volleyball team and appeared in a handful of matches. Stewart is looking forward to joining Little.
"That was a big influence. It is nice to see a familiar face. She's really enjoyed it and been happy there," Stewart said. "So I know that I will like it just as much."
Her Waverly coach, Aleah (Pelphrey) Rhodes, is thrilled to have a player headed to Rio Grande for the second straight year.
"For her to play for the same (college) coach I did means a lot. I've coached Kelli since seventh grade. We started together," Rhodes said. "I think this is a really awesome thing to happen. I'm excited for Kelli to get the experience that I did. It is an amazing experience to look back on and know that you can make it in college and make it to that level. It is something that you work very hard to achieve."
