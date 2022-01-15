Results of weekend Scioto Valley Conference varsity basketball play saw the Piketon Redstreaks split their games.
On Friday, the Streaks traveled to Westfall and came away with a 63-55 win. Then on Saturday, they headed to Ross County and led the Unioto Shermans throughout the game until the final quarter, resulting in a 59-54 loss.
Friday's game at Westfall saw the Redstreaks win their third in a row with their 63-55 defeat of the Mustangs.
Senior Levi Gullion powered a strong start for the Streaks, producing nine of his team's 17 points in the opening quarter. Defensively, Piketon limited Westfall to 10 points.
Piketon's second quarter scoring was handled by senior Tra Swayne, who produced 11 of his team's 21. At the break, Piketon led 38-22.
A low scoring third quarter for Piketon saw the Mustangs fight to get the lead back under double digits. The Redstreaks had just eight points with three of those coming from the foul line. Westfall's Casey Cline scored eight by himself, as the Mustangs added 16 in all. At the end of the third quarter, Piketon led 46-38. The two teams matched each other scoring-wise in the fourth quarter with Piketon holding for the 63-55 win.
Gullion finished with 20 points to lead the Redstreaks in scoring, followed by Swayne with 19 and Brent McGuire with nine.
Casey Cline led Westfall with 24 points, followed by Trevor Wolfe with 11 and Ashton Nunemaker with eight.
Saturday's game between Piketon and Unioto was also close throughout with the Redstreaks claiming an early lead and holding it at the end of the second and third quarter. But the hosting Shermans surged back in front with a 22-point outpouring in the fourth quarter to come from behind and take the 59-54 win.
It was also a night for both teams to remember the late Jude Little, a Unioto freshman basketball player who was formerly a Piketon student. Little passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 12.
Starting the varsity contest, Piketon spread the ball around, as Levi Gullion, Brent McGuire, Tra Swayne, Brady Coreno and Kydan Potts combined for 13 points. Heading into the second quarter, Piketon was ahead 13-8.
McGuire led the charge for Piketon in the second quarter, producing seven of his team's 12 points. Unioto countered with 16, but the Streaks held a one-point lead at the break, 25-24.
It was another balanced effort for Piketon in the third with freshman Declan Davis adding his name to the scoring column. Each team added 13 points, which kept Piketon in front 38-37.
The Shermans took control with a 22-point fourth quarter, led by DeSean Branson with nine points. For Piketon, McGuire, Gullion, Potts and Owen Armstrong combined for 16 in the 59-54 loss.
McGuire finished as the leading scorer for the Redstreaks with 18 points, followed by Gulllion with 14 and Potts with nine. For Unioto, DeSean Branson led with 16 points, followed by Blake Hoops with 15 and Jordan Perkins with seven.
With the weekend's results, Piketon moved to 7-7 overall and 5-3 in Scioto Valley Conference play. Unioto and Zane Trace remain in first place in the SVC standings with one league loss each.
Weather-permitting, Piketon was scheduled to take on McClain in a non-league matchup on Tuesday evening. The Redstreaks will remain home on Friday to face Southeastern before heading to Adena on Saturday.
BOX SCORES:
Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Piketon 63, Westfall 55
PHS - 17 21 8 17 - 63
WHS - 10 12 16 17 - 55
PIKETON (63) — Levi Gullion 4 3 3-7 20, Owen Armstrong 2 0 0-0 4, Brent McGuire 4 0 1-2 9, Tra Swayne 4 2 5-7 19, Brady Coreno 0 2 1-2 7, Kydan Potts 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 16 7 10-18 63.
WESTFALL (55) — C. Cline 3 6 0-0 24, B. Bugher 2 0 0-0 4, B. Clark 1 1 0-0 5, T. Wolfe 4 1 0-0 11, A. Nunemaker 0 2 2-2 8, S. Gifford 0 0 3-4 3, TOTALS 10 10 5-6 55.
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Unioto 59, Piketon 54
PHS - 13 12 13 16 - 54
UHS - 8 16 13 22 - 59
PIKETON (54) — Levi Gullion 2 3 1-4 14, Owen Armstrong 0 1 0-0 3, Brent McGuire 8 0 2-2 18, Tra Swayne 1 0 1-2 3, Brady Coreno 1 1 0-0 5, Kydan Potts 3 0 3-5 9, Declan Davis 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 16 5 7-13 54.
UNIOTO (59) — Braxton Platt 0 1 0-0 3, Newton Hoops 0 2 0-0 6, DeSean Branson 4 2 2-5 16, Blake Hoops 5 0 5-5 15, Ben Spetnagel 0 1 1-2 4, Evan Park 2 0 0-0 4, Jordan Perkins 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 14 7 10-17 59.
