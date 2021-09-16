After a number of near victories in the 2021 varsity soccer season, the Tigers cracked the win column with a 1-0 triumph over the visiting Northwest Mohawks Tuesday evening.
Waverly senior Caleb Boyer was responsible for the lone goal. Breaking away from a Northwest defender, Boyer and teammate Caden Nibert pushed the ball along the Raidiger Field home stand sideline. As Northwest's goalie popped out to defend, Boyer was able use a side tap of the ball to get it past his dive and into the goal. Nibert was credited with the assist for setting up Boyer. That put the Tigers on the scoreboard with 23:11 left in the opening half.
Prior to Boyer's goal, the Tigers had several opportunities to score, but they couldn't find the back of the net. Elijah McCain had one shot bang off the top crossbar of Northwest's goal. Parker Riggs played a ball off the rebound, but fired it high over top of the goal. Waverly's next shot by Boyer was saved by Northwest's goalie.
After Waverly keeper Aaron Haynes made a crucial save to keep the Mohawks scoreless on a close-range shot, Boyer, with the help of Nibert, was able to get in position to get what would be the winning goal.
Both goalkeepers along with each team's defense continued the effort in the second half, allowing the Tigers to come away with the 1-0 triumph.
"Tonight, we just needed to learn how to win. This is our first win of the year. This group is a good group with a lot of seniors. They are very talented. I was saying, "Chapter 11" out there. I wrote a 'How to Win' book in a film session. Chapter 11 was about how to close the game out," said Waverly Boys Head Soccer Coach Luke McAllister.
"We closed our game out tonight. Northwest is always a formidable opponent. They play a style where it's hard to beat them by a lot, so coming out here with a 1-0 win is good experience for our boys to learn and continue to get better."
The Tigers still have an unfinished game to play at Northwest in which they also hold a 1-0 lead. That Aug. 26 game was stopped eight minutes into play due to stormy weather.
The Tigers technically started the season on Aug. 13 in a promotional "Friday Night Futbol" game, according to McAllister, which was almost two weeks after mandatory practices began. According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association's guidelines on the game, teams can participate and have it count as an extra game, provided both the home and away teams participate in an approved service project. Waverly and Hillsboro played to a 2-2 draw on the field with Elijah McCain having both goals.
The next two August games were taken by the weather, as Waverly's home game versus South Webster on the Aug. 24 was postponed due to a heat advisory, followed by the suspended game at Northwest on Aug. 26.
"After that, we had Wheelersburg on Monday, Aug. 30, which was a tough test, but we held our own. We went down 3-0, and we came back and tied at 3-3 before losing 4-3," said McAllister, referring to the contest where Elijah McCain scored all three Waverly goals.
"Then we had a tough SOC test at Minford where we went down 4-1, because they have an unbelievable offense. Then we came back and made it 4-3 before giving up a goal with one minute left in the game," said McAllister.
Scoring for Waverly in the 5-3 loss were seniors Caleb Boyer and Keagan Smith along with freshman Carson Moore. Assists came from seniors Parker Riggs, Elijah McCain, and Britton Kritzwiser.
"Then we played Athens here, which was another tough game. We were up 3-2 with five minutes left in the game. Then with a minute left, we gave up a goal. That's a huge district tie. We would have liked to have a win, but at the same time, under the circumstances, we will take a tie."
In that match, freshman Carson Moore and seniors Caleb Boyer and Keagan Smith scored the goals. Smith also provided an assist.
After Tuesday's home game, the Tigers were set to be away for four straight contests, beginning Thursday evening at South Webster.
The Tigers played the South Webster Jeeps evenly in the first half as the two squads remained in a 0-0 deadlock.
According to statistics provided to the Portsmouth Daily Times by South Webster coach Corey Claxon, Jeep Zander Rawlins delivered his team's first goal on a long free kick. Cashing in on the momentum, Dylan Shupert added his team's second goal on an assist from Trae Zimmerman. Then Zimmerman had his own goal soon after to create the 3-0 lead and win.
"This was a nice win over Waverly because they have been playing well against other league opponents," said Claxon. "The first half was back and forth, but I believe they had more chances than us. Jaren (Lower) made a phenomenal save in this half to keep them off the board and I believe that gave us some well needed energy."
Lower, the goalkeeper for the Jeeps, was credited with nine saves. Waverly senior goalkeeper Aaron Haynes had three for the Tigers. Elijah McCain finished with three shots on goal for the Tigers.
On Saturday, the Tigers will head to Gallia Academy's Lester Field for a 1 p.m. contest versus the Blue Devils. On Tuesday, they will play at Portsmouth West, followed by a game at Wheelersburg Thursday.
