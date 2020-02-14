The population of Pike County runners continues to grow for the Shawnee State University Bears.
Piketon senior Jarrett Klinker recently became the latest Pike County runner to join the program that makes regular and successful appearances at the national level of the NAIA.
SSU Head Cross Country and Track Coach Eric Putnam was thrilled to have Klinker sign with his program. Piketon graduate Seth Farmer won an NAIA National Championship in the mile for the Bears in 2019. Piketon graduate Jacob Nichols will be entering his junior year when Klinker joins the ranks.
"No pressure, but we are batting 1,000 when it comes to Piketon runners. Every time they come to Shawnee, they get a lot faster. Jacob Nichols has had some really great races for us," said Putnam. "Seth Farmer may be the greatest runner we've ever had by the time it is all said and done. Megan Day had a great career."
Putnam feels that Klinker will be right in the mix and should be able to help the track team immediately.
"Jarrett has a lot of untapped potential, especially in track. We're excited to see what he can bring to Shawnee. I'm excited to get him on our 4x8 team and to run some mid-distance for the track team," said Putnam.
"Jarrett has speed. We are strong right now in the distance department, but we need more middle distance runners. He can help us right out of the gate."
Putnam had a day in September when he had a number of local runners visit the campus. Most of them committed to Shawnee.
"I went down there for practice and felt more at home there than any other school. It is not just because of the program they have there. Locally, we runners see it as the most established program around here with the runners they have and their accolades," said Klinker.
"I never got the chance to run with Seth (due to the age difference), but he is a guy who we all look up to. We all talk about their accolades when we run and look up to them. I did run with Jacob and a few of the other guys who are there now. It will be cool to be back with Jacob again."
Klinker's coaches at Piketon are thrilled for him to have the opportunity.
"We love Jarrett and will miss him. He is a hard worker and has been an incredible role model to our younger kids," said Piketon cross country coach Michele Coreno. "He has carried on that same sort of success that we saw from Seth. Jarrett hasn't always had the confidence in himself that he can do this, so we are so excited that he is going to go on and continue. Eric Putnam is fantastic with them."
"Jarrett is very unselfish and is a total team player," added Piketon boys track coach Katrina Queen. "He does anything that is asked. Eric Putnam is great for the kids. He makes sure they are going to class and getting their schoolwork done."
Putnam feels like Shawnee is a great place for local runners.
"It is a perfect fit. It is far enough away from home that they feel like they come to Shawnee and have a real college experience. They embrace the culture and thrive," he said.
"It is so fun to have all of these local guys. They have so many friends from school that it is an easy transition for them."
At this point, Klinker has not decided on a major. But he does know that he will be running with the Bears as he gets his education.
"I've always had a love for running for years. I never would have guessed it would bring me here. I fell in love with it in seventh grade and have done it ever since. I love running too much not to continue," said Klinker.
"I could see my career really launching after this, running with Coach Putnam, Jacob and all of the other guys who are there. I would love to be able to make an impact for the distance group and continue to help them with their success."
