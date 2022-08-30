Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park Lemley Motorsports presented the annual "Mod Squad Spectacular" while Dean Knittel and Sons Auto Repair presented 410 Winged Sprint Cars. Also on the card were Limited Lates and Sport Mods.

Pedro's Brian Skaggs won the "Mod Squad Spectacular". He dominated the race, but the end didn't lack drama even though Skaggs was over a straightaway in front of his nearest competitor. With two laps remaining, his right front suspension broke so he had to finish the race on three wheels. The reigning PRP Track Champion did just that and captured his third feature win of the season.

