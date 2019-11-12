Those wishing to hear the sound of a basketball hitting the hardwood don’t have to wait much longer.
Both the Southern Ohio Conference and the Scioto Valley Conference will hold previews for their varsity girls basketball teams on Friday, Nov. 15.
The Southern Ohio Conference’s preview will be played at Northwest High School and will feature the following tentative schedule: 5 p.m. — South Webster vs. Western; 5:40 p.m. — Northwest vs. Notre Dame; 6:20 p.m. — Northwest (J.V.) vs. Valley; 7 p.m. — Oak Hill vs. Ironton St. Joseph; 7:40 p.m. — Waverly vs. Green; 8:20 p.m. — Wheelersburg vs. Glenwood; 9 p.m. — Eastern vs. East; 9:40 p.m. — Minford vs. Symmes Valley; 10:20 p.m. — West vs. Clay.
The Scioto Valley Conference’s preview is set to be played at Paint Valley High School. Piketon will take on Westfall at 5 p.m., followed by Huntington and Zane Trace at 5:45 p.m. Adena and Southeastern will tip it off for the third game at 6:30 p.m. before Unioto and Paint Valley close out the night with a battle at 7:15 p.m.
Looking at the first games on the schedule for the Pike County teams, the Piketon Redstreaks will begin their season on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Whiteoak High School in a 12 p.m. contest. Their first home game will be Tuesday, Nov. 26 against the West Union Dragons with the varsity tip set to begin around 6:30 p.m.
The Western Lady Indians will also begin on Saturday, Nov. 23 when they travel to the Manchester Tip-Off Classic to take on Lynchburg-Clay at 2:45 p.m.
The Waverly Lady Tigers will start their season at home on Monday, Nov. 25 when they take on the Portsmouth West Lady Senators to open SOC II play. The junior varsity game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
On that same night, Monday, Nov. 25, the Eastern Lady Eagles will play their first SOC II girls basketball contest, as they travel to Minford for a 6 p.m. junior varsity start.
