In a season where wins have been hard to come by, the Western Lady Indians had the opportunity to get one at home on Wednesday, April 27, defeating the visiting East Lady Tartans 9-5.
Western’s softball team is being coached by Jeremy “JJ” Linkous and Leroy Wells this season. The two have officiated softball in the past but decided that they wanted to coach together. Both will still officiate basketball.
“We are best friends,” said Linkous. “We talked about it and decided to go in together. We interviewed at the same time. I’m listed as the head coach, but we’re sharing the duties.”
“We have greatly enjoyed it,” said Wells. “It is a building process. Looking to next year, we just need more softball players.”
The visiting Lady Tartans struck first in the game at Western, plating a run in the opening inning to go up 1-0.
The Lady Indians tied it by generating a matching run in the bottom of the second inning. That came in the form of a solo home run over the left field fence from sophomore Lauren Ware, 1-1. The homer proved to lift the entire team, as Western went on to score four runs in the next inning.
The bottom of the third inning began for Western when Faith Stone reached base on an error and advanced to second. She went to third on a passed ball. Then Megan Whitley drew a walk. Chloe Beekman followed with a grounder, reaching via error, which allowed Stone to score. Morgan Whitley drew the next walk, filling the bases for Bailey Elliott. Then Elliott stepped to the plate and delivered a single, sending Megan Whitley and Chloe Beekman home. Hayleigh Thompson had the final RBI-single of the inning, plating Morgan Whitley to make the lead 5-1.
East generated a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning, trimming Western’s lead back to two, 5-3. But the Lady Indians had an answer, producing a run in the home half to push their lead to three.
Elliott led the bottom of the fifth inning off with a single and came around to score after Thompson and Ware both reached base on back-to-back errors. That made Western’s lead 6-3.
East added another run in the top of the sixth inning, getting within two, 6-4. However, the Lady Indians decided to stretch their lead by generating three runs in the home half of the frame.
Stone led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single before Megan Whitley drew a walk. They both moved into scoring position on a groundout from Beekman, 7-4. Then Megan Whitley provided a line drive single to center field to score Stone. Megan Whitley became the second out of the inning when she tried to swipe home plate. Next, Thompson provided a single up the middle to push Morgan Whitley across the dish. Then Lauren Ware reached on an error, allowing Elliott to score, 9-4. A groundout brought the inning to a close.
Now the Western defense just had to hold the visiting Lady Tartans. A pair of doubles and a walk saw East rally for a run. But Western’s defense responded to record the next three outs and seal the 9-5 victory.
From the plate, Bailey Elliott led Western with a 3-for-4 performance that included two runs and two RBIs. One of Elliott’s hits bounced off the top of the outfield fence and fell back into play, meaning that she just missed a home run. Ware had the only home run of the game, finishing 1-4 with a pair of RBIs. Thompson was also 2-4 with two RBIs.
Morgan Whitley finished 1-3 with two runs and one RBI. Beekman was 1-4 with a run and an RBI. Stone also went 1-3 with a pair of runs.
Megan Whitley picked up the pitching win. In seven innings, she gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits, while striking out nine and walking six.
“We’re struggling right now, but I’m enjoying the coaching. We have talent. We just have to get them to believe in themselves. The community has been great. We have a lot of support,” said Linkous.
“We have some young players. We have a freshman pitcher (Megan Whitley) and a sophomore pitcher (Lauren Ware). We have a handful of eighth graders who will contribute next year. If we can get these girls to believe and then they talk to the other girls at school, hopefully we can get our numbers up for next season.”
On Thursday, April 28, Western had a high scoring battle at Paint Valley, ultimately falling 22-11.
Hosting Paint Valley gained the early lead with a pair of runs in the opening inning. Then Western moved ahead by generating eight runs in the top of the second to make the score 8-2. Paint Valley scored the next 20 runs, adding nine in the bottom of the second, nine more in the bottom of the third, and two in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Indians rallied for three final runs in the top of the fifth inning, 22-11.
From the plate for Western, Megan Whitley finished 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI. Chloe Beekman, Sophia Rhoades, and Bailey Elliott all went 1-3 with an RBI. Morgan Whitley added a pair of RBIs, while Ware provided one. Faith Stone was 1-2 with two runs.
On Monday, May 2, Western traveled to Franklin Furnace Green and suffered an 11-1 defeat.
The Lady Indians scored the first run in the game in the opening inning and held that lead until the bottom of the third when the Lady Bobcats produced four runs. They added three more runs in the fourth and four in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Western’s lone run came after Megan Whitley drew a walk to lead off the game and eventually scored on a single from Elliott. Western had just four hits with three of those belonging to Elliott, who was 3-for-3 with the lone RBI. Lauren Ware was 1-3 with a double.
Western was set to travel to Portsmouth Clay on Tuesday, return home to face Symmes Valley on Wednesday and then travel to East on Thursday.
