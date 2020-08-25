It may have seemed like forever, but sports are finally back.
Even though masks may be the new fashion trend when attending a game and everyone socially distancing, it didn’t stop the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and Jackson Ironladies from competing in a thrilling five-set, back-and-forth volleyball match. Unfortunately for the Redstreaks, they fell 3-2 (18-25, 27-25, 15-25, 25-11, 15-6) to the visitors.
Early on in the first set after being tied at 6-6, Piketon used a 4-0 to take a 10-6 lead, and then later on built a 20-13 advantage. Jackson would then cut the lead 23-18, before Piketon’s Jazz Lamerson recorded an ace and Bailey Vulgamore logged a kill that helped Piketon secure a 25-18 first set victory.
It was a tight start to the second set that saw ties at one, two, six and 10. Later in the set, Lamerson tallied two aces to give Piketon their largest lead of the set at 20-15. Jackson then used a 9-3 run to take a 24-23 lead, before Piketon scored two straight to make it 25-24. But Jackson completed the set, scoring three straight to take it 27-25.
“It was a big stepping stone for us. We have a lot of returners. We’re still very young, so I think we got up early in the beginning. We had lot of confidence coming into tonight ” said Redstreak head coach Alayna Lytle.
The Redstreaks jumped out to an early lead in set three, as they never looked back, winning 25-15 and taking the match lead 2-1. However, Jackson won the fourth set 25-11 to tie the match at 2-2 and force a fifth set. The battle between the Redstreaks and Ironladies continued in the fifth set with Jackson winning 15-6.
Even though it may be marked as a loss, the Redstreaks can take away and learn many lessons from this game. The biggest takeaway being don’t be complacent, according to Lytle.
“I think we can learn never get complacent and never think we have the game in the bag, especially at this age in high school,” said Lytle. “Some of these (Jackson) girls are 18 years old, and we’re starting 14 and 15 year olds (at Piketon).”
Statistically Jazz Lamerson led the Redstreaks with 15 digs, nine kills and four aces. Ava Little logged seven kills, while Bailey Vulgamore tallied five. Savannah McNelly ended the night with four kills, while Chloe Little and Kennedy Jenkins each ended with three. Jullia Rockwell ended the evening with seven digs while Kiley Slone ended with five.
“We’ve only been together a full month. Our girls haven’t been able to practice together for a full month yet, so coming into this season, I was nervous because a lot of our varsity girls couldn’t come in and get that time together and chemistry,” Lytle mentioned. “But they have pulled through. They’ve done pretty well so far, but I just think our younger girls are learning (that) they need to step up.”
The Redstreaks get back into action Wednesday as they host West Union and then travel to Franklin Furnace Thursday for a road contest against the Green Bobcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.