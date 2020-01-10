With Eastern moving to Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference this year, that brought an end to Eastern and Western playing each other at least twice a season.
But Wednesday night was an opportunity for the Eastern Lady Eagles and the Western Lady Indians to meet for the second time this year despite the change in league competition. The two teams first squared off in the consolation game of the Pike County Holiday Classic tournament on Dec. 30. In that first meeting, Western gained the early lead and stayed ahead until the third quarter before Eastern took over and won 58-35.
In Wednesday night’s battle at EHS, the contest was never in doubt for the Lady Eagles, who seized control early en route to a 67-31 win. Western was able to get within nine points during the second quarter, 29-20, but that was as close as the Lady Indians could come.
“We’re playing harder. This is the best we’ve played all year. We are sharing the ball really well and seeing the court,” said Eastern coach Travis Hale. “That’s the best I’ve seen us pass. He (Western coach Mike Jordan) tried a Triangle-and-Two (defense) on us just like the last time. It forces kids who don’t normally shoot to shoot and we hit some. We need to pick up another scorer and have more than two threats. People are keying on Abby (Cochenour) and Andee (Lester).”
Eastern sophomore twins Abby and Addison Cochenour delivered the first two buckets of Wednesday’s game before Western freshman Jordyn Rittenhouse connected on a putback bucket, making the score 4-2. Abby Cochenour dialed up her first three-pointer of the night, following with a layup. Then freshman Kelsey Helphenstine capped the run with a bucket following a Western turnover. Alyssa Marhoover broke through for Western by scoring on an assist from Chloe Beekman, cutting the Eastern lead to 11-4 with 3:49 left on the clock.
Eastern followed with another six point burst. Back-to-back buckets from Andee Lester started it before Abby Cochenour scored again. Western freshman Kenzie Ferneau hit a trifecta, cutting the lead back to 10, 17-17. Then Lester added another bucket in the paint and Abby Cochenour followed with a three-pointer to go up 22-7.
Western junior Brooklyn Tackett started the scoring in the second quarter, connecting on two baskets around another three-pointer from Abby Cochenour, 25-11. Lester hit again before the Lady Indians produced a run of their own.
Sophomore Taylor Grooms started the 9-2 run with the initial bucket. Nearly two minutes ran off the clock before Ferneau connected on another trifecta, 27-16. Lester snapped Eastern’s drought before Tackett was able to get to the line for a freebie and Ferneau connected on her third triple, 29-20. That was as close as Western could come. Abby Cochenour had the final bucket of the half, making the lead 31-20 at the break.
Addison and Abby Cochenour started Western with a 7-0 run in the first 1:30 of the third quarter, increasing the Eastern lead to 38-20. Alicia Francis broke through with a drive for Western, sparking a 6-2 run by the Lady Indians. After Helphenstine hit for EHS, Marhoover used a spin move to score over Lester. Rittenhouse followed with another basket, making the score 40-26 at the midpoint.
The Lady Eagles finished the quarter with a trio of triples, as Mackenzie Greene, Addison Cochenour and Abby Cochenour all hit, making the lead 49-26 to end the third quarter. Eastern was 4-of-7 from long range during that stretch.
“In the second quarter, we couldn’t hit a shot. These girls are starting to understand what a good shot is. We just kept shooting,” said Hale. “In the third quarter, we caught fire. Mackenzie Greene hit a big shot. Addison played unbelieveable defense. Andee has been coming on strong in the paint.”
Lester and Abby Cochenour both scored to start the fourth quarter before Grooms connected on a trifecta for Western, making the score 53-29. Abby and Addison Cochenour combined to score the next nine points, moving the lead to 65-29. In the final minute, Eastern freshman Sofia Salisbury was fouled on a three-point attempt, hitting 2-of-3. For Western, sophomore Sakayla Beckett added a pair of free throws after drawing a foul on a putback attempt. That made the final score 67-31.
Jordan was proud of the effort that Beckett gave in limited minutes, securing six rebounds and scoring two points.
“Sakayla was our leading rebounder and only played five to six minutes,” said Jordan. “Kenzi (Ferneau) is improving at playing the point, although that’s not her true position. I would hate for her to have to be the point guard her whole career. Alicia is going to have to get stronger. She has all of the athletic ability to do it.”
Ferneau was Western’s leading scorer with nine points. Tackett and Grooms each added five points.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour finished with a game-high 32 points, adding seven rebounds and a pair of assists. Addison Cochenour finished with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Lester had 10 points and six rebounds. Skylar White didn’t score, but she contributed five rebounds and three assists. Helphenstine finished with four points.
“I’ve been telling Addison to score first and pass second. She’s very unselfish with the ball. She has a habit of passing. Kelsey hit a couple of big shots and didn’t have any turnovers. She was assertive with the ball and the dribble,” said Hale.
“Skylar White does such a good job for us by doing all of the little things and doing them well. We have to have her on the court. She keeps us organized. Those types of players are sometimes overlooked, but she is the toughest player on the court.”
Hale is hoping that his team can pick up momentum and earn some more wins in the final weeks of the regular season.
“I was proud of the way we played. We played really hard,” said Hale. “Our league is so tough. We needed this win because they (the Lady Indians) are in our tournament (sectional). But we still need a win that will open some eyes.”
Eastern improved to 3-9 with the win, while Western dropped to 2-12 overall with the loss.
IN OTHER GAMES ...
Eastern 37, Minford 54
Starting the second round of SOC II competition Thursday evening, the Eastern Lady Eagles showed improvement in a 54-37 loss to Minford.
The score was a big difference for the Lady Eagles, who fell to Minford 72-45 back on Nov. 25, 2019.
Defensively, the Lady Eagles were able to stay within striking distance during the first half of Thursday’s battle against Minford. After the opening quarter, the Lady Falcons led 11-4. Eastern’s Andee Lester had her team’s only two buckets. The second quarter saw EHS add 13 points with seven from Lester, four from Abby Cochenour and one from Addison Cochenour. Minford also scored 13 to keep a seven-point advantage at the break, 24-17.
In the third quarter, Abby Cochenour was the only Lady Eagle who could score, adding 10 points on five buckets. The Lady Falcons put up 18 to stake a 42-27 lead. Abby Cochenour added six more points in the final quarter, while Chloe’ Dixon and Lester each added a basket, completing the scoring in the 54-37 loss.
Abby Cochenour finished with 20 points to lead all scorers. Andee Lester followed with 13 points.
Minford was led by Maddie Slusher, who had 17. Hannah Tolle followed with 14, while Livi Shonkwiler provided 12.
The Lady Eagles will head to Portsmouth Clay on Saturday before heading to Northwest on Monday.
Western 48, Symmes Valley 52
Western started strong in a road contest at Symmes Valley, but the Lady Indians couldn’t hold off a comeback, falling 52-48.
The Lady Indians put up 16 points in the opening quarter, using six points from Chloe Beekman, and five points each from Taylor Grooms and Brooklyn Tackett. They took a 16-10 advantage into the second quarter.
Western added nine more points in the second quarter with five from Alicia Francis and a basket each from Kenzi Ferneau and Alyssa Marhoover. The Lady Indians held a 25-22 lead at the break.
Symmes Valley was able to fight to a tie by outscoring Western 12-9 in the third quarter, making it 34-34. Francis had Western’s only basket. The rest of the points came from the line, led by Ferneau with a 3-for-4 performance. Tackett added two more free throws, while Marhoover and Grooms hit one each.
Lady Viking Jenna Malone, who had already scored 19 points in the first three quarters, went 9-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter to complete a 28-point evening. Symmes Valley scored 18 points in all during that stretch, while limiting Western to 14. Francis and Jordyn Rittenhouse each had five points, while Marhoover added a bucket and Grooms and Beekman each hit a free throw, ending the scoring in the 52-48 loss.
Francis led Western with 12 points, followed by Tackett, Grooms and Beekman with seven points each.
Western was set to play Paint Valley Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m., following a boys junior varsity contest which begins at 4:30 p.m. After the game between the Lady Indians and the Lady Bearcats, there will be an induction for the Western Athletic Hall of Fame. Then the varsity Indians will take on the Paint Valley Bearcats. The Lady Indians will be back in action at home on Monday when they face Ironton St. Joseph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.