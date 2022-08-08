Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
From elementary school through fatherhood, John Dyke has had a presence in Waverly and Waverly High School athletics, both on the gridiron and on the track.
Dyke’s journey in athletics really began as an 8-year old in the national Punt, Pass and Kick competition. He advanced all the way to the national semi-finals, conducted at a Cincinnati Bengals game, and just missed a trip to the Super Bowl.
But there was still a lot of football ahead for the 1987 graduate who was a key part of the transition of the Waverly football program to a championship level under Coach Ed Bolin.
“It was a trying time in the beginning, not having that winning tradition, but we were able to bring the winning tradition back to Waverly that still exists today,” he pointed out.
The Tigers finished 8-2 in both his junior and senior seasons, and he was first team all-Southern Ohio Conference his senior year in 1986 after being a second-team pick his junior year.
But in his senior year, he was a cornerstone to the team’s second straight 8-2 campaign by being named first team all-Southeast District at offensive tackle then selected to the third-team all-Ohio.
“People didn’t realize what a tremendous athlete he was for his size,” recalled one of his high school football coaches, Rusty Wright, who coached in the Waverly program for over 20 years. “He played linebacker for us as a senior. He was very coachable and a very humble young man.”
He completed his football career playing for the Bearcats at the University of Cincinnati.
Dyke, though, was a three-sport athlete at Waverly. In basketball, he was named second-team all-SOC his senior year.
In track, he made two trips to the state track meet in the discus and placed fifth both times in his junior and senior years.
“Going to the state was a big deal,” recalled Dyke. “I remember everyone being there, it was awesome.”
To get there, as a junior in 1986 he placed first in the discus in the regional meet and second in the shot put while the following year he was third in the discus at the regional.
In the district meets, as a senior he was first in the discus and second in the shot put, as a junior was first in the shot put and third in the discus and advanced to the regional as a sophomore after finishing second in the discus.
He won the shot put in 1987 in the Southern Ohio Conference meet, and was second in both the shot put and discus in both 1985 and 1986.
“He worked hard and was easy to motivate,” his position coach, Bill Maloy, said. “I really enjoyed coaching him. He wanted to keep getting better.”
As for the school records, he held the discus record for a decade and the shot put record for 19 years, both records now held by his son, Dylan.
On the way to the current records, Dylan possibly had the best career of all, placing in all four state track meets and was a two-time state champion in the shot put in 2012 and 2013.
