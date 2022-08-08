Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.

From elementary school through fatherhood, John Dyke has had a presence in Waverly and Waverly High School athletics, both on the gridiron and on the track.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments