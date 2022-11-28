The second game of Friday night’s SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic featured the Eastern Eagles against the hosting Huntington Huntsmen. It was a close battle throughout the first half, but the second half was a different story as the Eagles pulled away for a 61-39 victory.
It was a back-and-forth battle to start as the Eagles and the Huntsmen traded buckets and leads. Jace White, Neil Leist, TJ Richards and Brewer Tomlison all scored in the opening quarter for Eastern. Huntington post player Dalton Black led the charge for his team, generating six points as the Huntsmen took a 13-10 lead into the second quarter.
Neil Leist opened the second quarter scoring for the Eagles with a three-pointer, briefly tying the game. Huntington regained the lead and moved ahead 19-16. Eastern controlled the final four minutes of the half, forcing four Huntington turnovers, while scoring six points. That allowed the Eagles to take a 22-19 advantage in the locker room.
“We told them in the first half to keep fighting because we did not shoot the ball particularly well early. I thought we were getting good looks. We were being patient and taking care of the ball. They just weren’t falling in the first half,” Eastern coach Ethan Leist said.
“Huntington shot the ball really well in the first half. We knew if we could withstand the first half, be patient, and keep doing what we were doing offensively, it would come. Defensively, I wanted the effort to ratchet up a bit. I didn’t think we were doing a good job keeping them off the glass, particularly Dalton Black. He’s a really good player. In my opinion, he’s one of their most valuable players for sure.”
Black was able to get to the foul line on the opening possession of the second half to trim the lead to two, 22-20. But the Eagles followed with back-to-back three-pointers from the Leist brothers, Neil and Tucker, stretching that lead to eight, 28-20. The Huntsmen fought to cut it back to two, 32-30 for a final time. Then the Eagles controlled the final 3:30 of the quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to go up 42-30.
Neil Leist scored the first five Eastern points in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 47-30. It was the start of a 19-9 run by the Eagles to close out the 61-39 victory. White and Tomlison joined Leist in the scoring attack. The final bucket of the game came from Sherman Salisbury.
Scoring-wise, the Eagles had three players in double figures. Tomlison and Leist scored 15 each, while White generated 14 points.
“Brewer Tomlison, a freshman, did a great job. He’s young but he’s polished. He’s been taught the game the right way. He’s patient,” Leist said. “We’ve worked with him on being patient in the post. In the scrimmages, he was rushing. We’ve really slowed him down, and he looks great. I’m proud as can be.”
The only Huntington player to reach double figures was Black, who finished with 12 points. Noah Potter added seven points and Carsen Henneberger had six.
“We are young, which can be a really good thing. Early on, we will face some struggles. I’m really proud of the way they responded. Huntington fought us hard in the first half. We hung in there,” Leist said.
“The guys kept doing the things we asked them to do. I’m proud of our team. I’m really excited about the players that we have. I’m really excited about the direction this program is moving, and it is all because of the players.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.