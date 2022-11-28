Richards vs. Black

Eastern’s TJ Richards looks to find an opening around Huntington post player Dalton Black.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

The second game of Friday night’s SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic featured the Eastern Eagles against the hosting Huntington Huntsmen. It was a close battle throughout the first half, but the second half was a different story as the Eagles pulled away for a 61-39 victory.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start as the Eagles and the Huntsmen traded buckets and leads. Jace White, Neil Leist, TJ Richards and Brewer Tomlison all scored in the opening quarter for Eastern. Huntington post player Dalton Black led the charge for his team, generating six points as the Huntsmen took a 13-10 lead into the second quarter.


