Susan Prall’s maiden journey as a Pelotonia cyclist has been completed. Prall joined thousands of others on Saturday, Aug. 7 to ride 100 miles on her bicycle in the name of fundraising for cancer research.
As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. Since its founding, Pelotonia has raised over $217 million for cancer research, according to pelotonia.org.
“The experience as a first time rider was amazing! I smiled a lot throughout the day simply because there were so many people along the 100 mile route cheering and yelling, ‘Thank You!’, and words of encouragement,” said Prall. “I thought once we left downtown Columbus, we’d be on our own for most of the ride.”
According to Prall, the event was very well planned and organized. Before the day of her ride, she was concerned about possibly getting lost on the route because she said she is horrible with directions. Another worry was making sure she didn’t run out of water, and carrying enough snacks to refuel.
“Those worries were unwarranted. The path was very well marked and sheriff deputies/Highway Patrol were at busy intersections directing traffic. There were so many volunteers along the way pointing out turns,” said Prall.
“There were rest stops about every 15 miles or so, and they were well stocked with water, electrolytes, snacks, and bike repair stations. There was also a support van that monitored the trail or could be called upon in case of an emergency. I was amazed at the number of volunteers along the path and at each rest stop.”
It was a long day, but it was well worth it. She left Columbus at 8 a.m. and reached Gambier at 4 p.m., adding up to eight hours in total time. Her moving time on the bicycle totaled six hours and 47 minutes.
“The event was pretty emotional. There was one section of the ride called the Memory Mile. We were to meditate on our purpose for riding. I thought about all the names written on my helmet and the families affected by cancer. You could also feel the appreciation folks had for us riding,” said Prall.
“As I mentioned earlier, many people gathered along the streets, their front yards, and rest stops waving signs and cheering, ‘Thank You for doing this!’ I also posted something on Facebook that summed up the highlights of my trip.”
Prall’s Facebook Post reads, “I want to thank everyone again that supported me during my ride in Pelotonia! My ride went well and was a great experience! I could have prepared a little better for the hills the last 20 some miles, but I made it! The one regret I have is not stopping to take pictures.
”Three moments stand out to me during the ride. One is of the picture of the man and woman that set up a tent in their yard to cheer the riders on. Later, I wished I had stopped to take a picture of it, but luckily, others felt touched by the sign and did.
The other (second moment) was the parade like reception the citizens of Granville demonstrated! There were cheerleaders, moms, dads, kids, grandmas, grandpas, waving signs, yelling, ‘Thank You!’ It was overwhelming! There were so many people all along the 100 mile route cheering; even the sheriff deputies and Highway Patrol directing traffic!
The third moment was climbing a steep hill at about mile 85. I saw several people get off their bikes to walk them up. I thought to myself, ‘Just keep going; don’t stop pedaling’. When I crested the top, feeling all proud of myself, I was quickly humbled when I saw a paralyzed man in a recumbent bike pedaling with his hands. I said, ‘Oh my gosh! I can’t believe you just pedaled up that hill! That’s crazy!’ He replied, ‘Yeah, I was starting to think the same thing myself!’
”I did take a picture at a rest stop of a phenomenon I didn’t know existed — ‘Pickle Juice Shots’ It wasn’t too bad! Throughout the ride, I kept thinking, this is what being a good human is all about. People helping people. So many people took time out of their day to stand in the heat cheering, serving snacks/lunch, repairing bicycles, offering water along the route, and waving signs because cancer affects everyone in some way.
”So far in 2021, Pelotonia has raised over $12 million dollars for cancer research! Thank you again for your part in helping end cancer!”
Prall felt like her training had her in good shape, but she said there’s always room for improvement. Now that she has ridden Pelotonia once, she would love to do it again. She is already thinking about what she can do for fundraising and training for the 2022 ride.
“I plan to train more on the road, rather than the bike path. I need to be sure to incorporate more hills into my training, especially near the end of my training rides,” said Prall “There were more hills the last 20 miles of the ride than I expected. I heard there were a few others from the (Southern Ohio) area riding in Pelotonia. I thought I might reach out to them in the future to see if they would be interested in completing some training rides next year.”
According to Prall’s individual fundraising page on pelotonia.org, she raised $3,805 for cancer research through donations from friends and family, far surpassing her goal of $2000 for 2021.
