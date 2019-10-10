Waverly sent seniors Audrey Barnett, Hailie Silcott, and Mattie Elliott out with a four-set senior night volleyball win over Northwest on Wednesday. The Tigers downed the Mohawks (26-24, 25-11, 26-28, 27-25).
In the first set after the Tigers grabbed an 8-5 lead, Northwest came back with a 6-0 run to take an 11-8 that forced Waverly to call a timeout. Northwest then took their largest lead of the set 21-15.
The Tigers then accepted the challenge of a first-set comeback and went on a 7-1 scoring run to tie the game at 22. After ties at 23 and 24, the Tigers were then able to outlast the Mohawks and score the last two points to win the set 26-24. Carli Knight helped lead Waverly in the first-set comeback as the junior collected seven kills down the stretch.
The Tigers rode the momentum into the second set using a 20-6 run behind the play of Annie Silcott, Mattie Elliott, and Sarah Thompson to take the set 25-11 over Northwest and a 2-0 match lead.
In the third, Waverly jumped out to a 12-6 lead that forced Northwest to signal for a timeout. After Northwest used another timeout with the Tigers leading 19-14, the Mohawks then used a 4-0 burst to get within 19-18. The Tigers then jumped out to a 23-20 lead, but Northwest was able to come back and tie it 23-23. There would be ties at 24, 25 and 26 before the set ended. This time it was the Mohawks who took the set 28-26 to cut the Waverly lead 2-1.
In the fourth set the teams saw ties at 3, 4, and 13, but it was Northwest who led throughout the set. Trailing 24-23 a kill from Carli Knight tied the game at 24. Northwest then took a 25-24 lead, but Waverly would tie it one more time at 25 before scoring the last two points to take the set 27-25 and win the match 3-1.
“We played awesome — a little too close for comfort. This was a really big game, because we’re tied for second and Northwest is right behind us. We didn't want to lose our place, and we fought for it,” said Waverly head coach Nancy Terry.
Waverly used a never-give-up mentality as the Tigers trailed at some point in all four sets. “They just stayed up. They didn't get down on each other. They didn't get negative every time we got behind. We still just kept playing and they played with heart,” said Terry.
Knight led the Tigers with 21 kills, 18 digs and 2 aces. Hailie Silcott finished with 6 kills, 1 block and 27 digs. Mattie Elliot played strong at the net, tallying 6 blocks, while Sarah Thompson ended the night with 3 blocks.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 18-3 and will host Jackson in a sectional final on Wednesday.
“It helps a lot (going into tournament play) when you can see that you can play so well, and all of a sudden be down a set," said Terry. "You know you can still fight and be as far down as we were that last set and still come back."
