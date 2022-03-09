ATHENS — Western's first trek to Ohio University's Convocation Center this year will not be the only trip that the Indians make to that arena.
Western traveled to Athens for a 'Sweet 16' Division IV regional semifinal boys basketball matchup with the Valley Indians on Tuesday, March 8, and emerged from the game with a 63-55 victory.
Now the Western Indians have a return trip to the Convo ahead on Friday night at 7 p.m. in an 'Elite 8' regional final matchup with the Berlin Hiland Hawks with the right to advance to the state tournament on the line. To set up the matchup with Western, Hiland defeated Newark Catholic 63-62 in double overtime in the other regional semifinal game at the Convo Tuesday.
"Our team just came together at the end," said Kolten Miller. "We've stuck together all season, and Coach always tells us that we're the underdogs. Last time we were here as ball boys (Miller, Noah Whitt and Reed Brewster), we lost in the Sweet 16 (2016), but it's a great feeling, and it's even better that we're going to the Elite 8."
Behind a relentless defensive effort and a never-give-up attitude, Western played fearlessly despite Valley's strong start.
"Our kids just keep answering the bell. I can't say enough about them. I don't know what else to say other than they're just gritty and tough kids," said Western coach Doug Williams.
"I'm a tough love guy. A lot of them have been around for three years (since Williams became the head coach). I've been telling them for two-and-a-half years that they are not very tough. They just decided that they were tired of hearing that, and now they are proving me wrong."
Following the trend of the recent district tournament games, Western fell behind but rallied back ahead to take control in the final three quarters.
After getting down 7-0 in the first two minutes of the contest, Western senior Reed Brewster finally broke through with a drive up the middle of the lane for his team's first bucket with 5:37 on the clock. Western pulled within three, 7-4, before Valley pushed the lead to 12-6 with a 5-2 run. It was time for Western to take a stand.
The final three minutes of the first quarter belonged to Western, consuming it with a 7-0 run. First, Western freshman Drew Haggy took the ball in and scored. Next, Noah Whitt swished his team's first three. Then Kolten Miller blocked a three-point shot attempt by Valley's Jace Copley and recovered the ball, taking it in for a layup and the first lead 13-12. That was where the score remained at the end of the opening quarter.
Valley moved ahead 16-13 to start the second quarter, but back-to-back buckets from Haggy pushed Western into a 17-16 lead. The two teams continued to trade points and runs. Valley moved up 18-17. Then Western went ahead 21-18, after Miller blocked another three-point shot attempt by Valley, leading to a pair of free throws for Haggy.
Valley scored the next six points, moving ahead 24-21. Then Western post player Chase Carter scored the next five to give his team a 26-24 advantage. After Valley tied it at 26, Miller scored the next four points. Valley was able to get a final bucket before halftime, cutting Western's lead to 30-28.
"My assistants and I argue all the time about whether we're going to make adjustments or not, and I always win as the head coach obviously," said Williams. "They argue that we should switch to something, and I argue that we're just going to tough it out. We're in better condition than the other team, and so my final word to them was 'Who's tougher?' We're up two at the half. It is basically 0-0. 'Are you tougher than them or not?'"
The third quarter was where Western took a stand, winning the rebound battle and taking opportunities to score. Haggy and Carter started the offense, pushing the advantage to 34-28. Valley countered with back-to-back baskets from Bryce Stuart to get within two again, 34-32. Then Western seized control.
Back-to-back three-point shots from Whitt and Carter followed, as Western moved the lead up to eight, 40-32. With five minutes left in that third quarter, Western's defense did not allow Valley to hit a single field goal. A pair of free throws from Copley trimmed the margin to six, 40-34. Then Western moved the lead up to 46-34 with a 6-0 run from Brewster and Carter. Copley had the final point for his team from the line with about a minute left on the clock. Then Carter took a charge from a Valley player, which led to a foul shooting opportunity for Western freshman Kameron Janes, extending the lead to 47-35 at the end of the third quarter.
Starting the fourth frame, Carter took another charge, which proved to be crucial, as Valley had two starters foul out before the game came to an end. Despite the foul trouble, Valley continued the rally attempt. Back-to-back buckets had Valley within single digits of Western, 47-39. Then Valley cut the lead down six, 48-42.
When Western needed a basket, Whitt delivered with a pull-up jumper in the lane, extending the lead to eight again, 50-42, with 4:45 left in regulation. Valley cut the lead to six again with about 2:30 to play, 51-45. But in those final minutes, two Valley starters, Stuart and Copley, fouled out of the game.
In the end, Western was able to pull away. Western had struggled to make foul shots consistently throughout the game. But the final two minutes were a different story. With Whitt going 5-of-6 himself, Western went 8-of-12 from the foul line in those last two minutes. Drew Haggy scored Western's final bucket on a press break, making the score 63-55.
Statistically for the game, Western was 18-of-38 from two-point range, 4-of-14 from beyond the arc, and 15-of-27 on the foul line. Valley finished 21-of-53 from two-point range, 1-of-19 from three-point land and 10-of-14 from the line. Both teams had 13 turnovers. Western edged Valley in rebounds 37-36. Valley committed 21 fouls, while Western finished with 10.
Valley was led by Bryce Stuart, who finished with 17 points, including two slam dunks, eight rebounds and a block. George Arnett provided 16 points, 10 rebounds and a steal. Colten Buckle finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Levi Stewart had six points, five rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Valley will lose Bryce Stuart and Tucker Merritt to graduation.
Western was led by junior post player Chase Carter with 21 points, 10 rebounds and one steal.
"Without his charges in this tournament, we wouldn't be this far," said Miller referring to Carter. "He always steps up and takes them for us. He's a big part of this community now. He always has our back and he will fight for all of us."
"We're not very big as a whole," added Whitt. "I think Kolten is our tallest player. In every game we come into, we're mostly undersized. Chase doesn't play like an undersized big. He plays just like he is their height. His foot work is great, he's a great shooting big, he's fast, and can get up and down the floor better than most bigs."
Whitt provided 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist. Miller had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
"When I come in, I don't really think about getting my points and my stats. I think about team basketball, team offense, and getting the best possible shot every possible possession," said Whitt.
"If taking the ball in myself and trying to score is what's best, I'll do it. And if passing up on a shot is best, I will do it. Most teams come in and are focused on Kolten, because he's our leading scorer. They come into games thinking they need to stop Kolten Miller, and it leaves Reed, Drew, Chase, and I all free to knock down big shots."
Haggy finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists.
"Drew has been good for us all year, I've sold the bill that he bought into defense," said Williams. "He's coming into his own now offensively, and that's helped us a lot. That's why we are where we are, because now not only do we not have the three-headed-monster that was scoring double digits all year, but now we have a freshman wing who can score as well."
Brewster scored four points while providing five rebounds and a pair of assists. Gavin Myers also had a steal. Sean Kerns added defensive minutes, as did Janes.
"We lost two games this year. We were really unhappy with the losses, and we played badly," said Williams after his Indians improved their record of 24-2.
"But they're just on a roll right now where they're just like, 'We're going to hang onto this no matter what.' When this story is told, no matter what happens moving forward, this team is just a neat team. There's going to be a bunch of different stories to tell with this group."
The focus after Tuesday night was to prepare for the regional final clash with Hiland.
"Our coaches are still going to tell us that we are the underdog, which we are going into this (game), because Berlin has been here multiple times," said Miller. "We're gonna have multiple clips on film, and we're just going to be as prepared as we can."
"Last year when New Boston went to the state tournament, we (Miller and Whitt) both went to watch them. They beat us twice in the regular season (in 2021), but for about the first half of the game it was close," said Whitt.
"We kind of thought, 'Next year, we can get here.' It's not impossible. It's not some Cinderella story for us to get here. It is very possible. In the off-season, we put in the work. We knew that if we got here, we would have a great opportunity to go to the state tournament."
The winner of Friday night's regional final between Western and Hiland will go to the state semifinal at the University of Dayton UD Arena on March 19 for a 10:45 a.m. game.
WHS - 13 17 17 16 - 63
VHS - 12 16 7 20 - 55
WESTERN (63) — Reed Brewster 2 0 0-0 4, Drew Haggy 5 0 3-4 13, Kolten Miller 3 0 3-8 9, Noah Whitt 2 2 5-6 15, Chase Carter 6 2 3-7 21, Kameron Janes 0 0 1-2 1, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 4 19-22 63.
VALLEY (55) — George Arnett 5 1 3-4 16, Colt Buckle 4 0 2-2 10, Carter Nickel 0 0 1-2 1, Jace Copley 0 0 3-4 3, Bryce Stuart 8 0 1-2 17, Levi Stewart 3 0 0-0 6, Tucker Merritt 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 21 1 10-14 55.
