Waverly grad and Rio Grande freshman Trey Robertson drives toward the basket in the home game against Indiana University Southeast. 

 Photo by Justyce Marcum

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - It's unlikely that the Newt Oliver Arena will ever be confused with an amusement park, but that's exactly what it was to the University of Rio Grande men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon.

The RedStorm rode the equivalent of a day-long roller-coaster by building an 18-point first half lead, then watching its cushion cut to two on a pair of occasions in the second half before pulling away down the stretch for an 82-71 River States Conference triumph over Ohio Christian University.


