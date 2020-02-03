Led by freshman Kennedy Jenkins, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks turned a close first half into a double-digit 50-37 win at Zane Trace Monday evening.
Jenkins produced a game-high 18 points, scoring 11 in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to help the Lady Redstreaks achieve the victory. The win was also Piketon's second straight.
In the opening quarter, Zane Trace claimed a 10-9 advantage, led by six points from Emily Allen. For Piketon, Jazz Lamerson had a pair of baskets to lead the charge, followed by Bailey Vulgamore with a trifecta and Hayleigh Risner with another bucket.
The Lady Redstreaks moved ahead 18-16 by outscoring the Lady Pioneers 9-6 in the second quarter. Lamerson led the way again, adding five points. Ava Little and Vulgamore each had a bucket.
Coming out of the break, Jenkins powered the Piketon attack, adding four buckets and three field goals to account for 11 of the 17 points in the third quarter. Vulgamore added a basket and two free throws, while Little connected on a pair of foul shots as well. The Lady Pioneers scored just nine points, allowing Piketon to take a 35-25 lead into the final quarter.
Jenkins continued to carry the load, scoring two more baskets while going 3-for-3 on the line. The Lady Redstreaks connected on 9-of-11 freebies in that final quarter. Vulgamore added a basket and two foul shots. Risner was 3-for-4 from the line, while Lamerson was 1-for-2. Piketon had outscored Zane Trace 15-12 to take the 50-37 win.
Following Jenkins' 18-point effort, Vulgamore added 13 points and Lamerson contributed 10. Zane Trace was led by Lauren Lane with 14 points, followed by Allen with 12 points.
Piketon improves to 8-13 overall with the victory and 4-9 in Scioto Valley Conference play. The Lady Redstreaks will play their final home game Thursday versus Westfall.
