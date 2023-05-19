Cedarville - Leist and Ackley outdoor NCAA II

Cedarville distance runners Savannah Ackley and Pike County’s own Evan Leist will compete in the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field meet.

 Cedarville University Athletics

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Distance specialists Savannah Ackley and Evan Leist have officially qualified for the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The meet will be staged in Pueblo, Colo. on May 25-27.


