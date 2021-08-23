Despite the late August heat wave, area high school golf teams have continued swinging their way through the season.
The following article includes Piketon and Waverly results.
PIKETON
On Aug. 16, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks hosted golfers from two other schools at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club for a tri-match. Gallia Academy took the win with a team score of 191, followed by Fairfield Union at 216 and Piketon at 254. The match medalist was Gallia Academy’s Maddi Meadows at 42, followed by teammate Abby Hammons as runner-up at 46.
For Piketon individually, Brynna Spencer led the charge by shooting 56, for eighth overall in the individual standings. Spencer was followed closely by Maggie Armstrong, who carded 60. Renee Hall finished at 66, while Jayla Ricer shot 72.
On Monday evening, the Redstreaks played a quad match at Dogwood Hills with four other Scioto Valley Conference teams ahead of Thursday’s SVC Match #2 at that same course in the Ross County hills.
Piketon was the top team in the quad, finishing at 180, followed by Zane Trace (192) and Westfall (201). Huntington did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Zane Trace’s Jon Grondolsky Jr. was the medalist, finishing with a 41 to edge Piketon senior Logan Cummins, who was one stroke behind at 42. For the Streaks, Gavin Howard and Christian Horn each finished at 44, followed by Owen Armstrong (50), Gabe Dettwiller (55) and Brevin Wooldridge (57).
WAVERLY
Returning to action at the Elks on Monday, Aug. 23, the Waverly Tigers continued to chase the Minford Falcons.
Minford won the five-team match with a team score of 187 with the Tigers following 13 strokes behind at 200. Oak Hill (206), West (217) and Northwest (222) completed the results.
Oak Hill’s Kam Maple had the top score to secure medalist honors with a 38. For Waverly, Ben Nichols led the charge with a 43, followed by Zander King (47), Cody Beekman (53), Conner Snyder (57), Tanner Nichols (57) and Owen Moorhead (66).
