Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division I volleyball action, the Western Lady Indians started strong at Green, winning the opening set. But the hosting Lady Bobcats came back for a 3-1 win (22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 26-24) in a closely contested match.
Kenzi Ferneau had a busy match, as she piled up 33 digs and notched double-digit kills with 12. She was also 24-for-26 in serve receive.
Alyssa Marhoover and Sakayla Beckett each leveled 7 kills, while Taylor Grooms and Katelynn Penwell both provided 4. Sophomore Finley May chipped in with 1. Beckett and Penwell each had a block. Taylor Grooms also had double digit digs with 13, as did Abbi Grooms with 11. Beckett had 2 digs, while Marhoover added 2.
Behind the line, Kerrigan Marhoover and Abbi Grooms both served 4 aces. Grooms was 18-of-20, while Marhoover was 12-for-13. Penwell had 3 aces on a 12-for-15 effort. Taylor Grooms was a perfect 12-for-12 with an ace. Kerrigan Marhoover also had 9 digs, while Penwell and Megan Whitley each had 8. Finley May and Maddie Clay had 2 each.
Taylor Grooms led the way in assists with 13, while Penwell had 4, Ferneau provided 2 and Beckett had 1.
Western took on Eastern on Saturday in what was originally scheduled to be the Pike County Quad. Piketon had already decided not to participate, while Waverly is on a stoppage of play for a week. Saturday morning's battle between the two Pike County teams resulted in a 3-0 victory for Eastern (25-14, 25-17, 25-18).
Statisticially for Western, Kenzi Ferneau had 4 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, was 11-for-11 in serving, and 12-for-13 in serve receive.
Alyssa Marhoover had 4 kills, 4 digs and 1 assist, while her sister Kerrigan Marhoover matched Alyssa in digs, having 1 kill and 8 assists. Katelynn Penwell provided 3 kills, 8 digs and 4 assists. Taylor Grooms had 3 kills, 10 digs, and 2 assists. Abbi Grooms added 5 digs and 1 assist. Chloe Beekman contributed 1 kill and 2 digs. Sakayla Beckett had 3 kills in the front row as well.
Finley May provided 4 digs, followed by Breleigh Tackett with 3 digs. Megan Whitley, Lauren Ware and Maddie Clay provided one dig each.
Up next, Western is scheduled to go to Sciotoville East Tuesday, travel to Paint Valley Wednesday, and return home to face New Boston on Thursday.
