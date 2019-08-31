The women's cross country program at Shawnee State, with the return of their top four runners from last season and the addition of Brooke Smith, who will be eligible after missing the vast majority of the 2018 season due to injury, accumulated a No. 16 overall ranking in the initial edition of the NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches Poll that was released on Thursday.
Shawnee State, who achieved a No. 16 overall ranking by collecting 313 points in the poll, trail Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) -- the No. 15-ranked unit in the poll -- by just one point. The Bears sit 29 points ahead of No. 18 Milligan (Tenn.), who amassed 284 points.
Madonna (Mich.), who took home the top spot in the NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches Poll with 584 points, claimed two-thirds of the first-place votes that were handed out in the poll (14 of 21), with Savannah College of Art and Design-Atlanta trailing Madonna by just 10 points en route to 574 points and six of the remaining seven first place votes.
Taylor (Ind.), who put up 540 points overall, took home third place, while Southern Oregon and St. Francis (Ill.) -- who garnered 533 and 530 points, respectively -- sat in fourth and fifth just seven and 10 points back of Taylor. Southern Oregon claimed the 21st and final first-place vote.
Outside of the top-25, Cumberlands (Ky.) and Cumberland (Tenn.) accumulated points in the receiving votes column, with the Patriots notching 34 points and the Phoenix collecting six points in all.
Marissa Smith, who was the Mid-South Conference's Runner of the Year in 2018, ran an 18:23 at the NAIA National Championships to finish in 54th place, while Jessica Cook, who finished in 120th overall, also finished inside the 19-second bracket (18:53). Jessica Price's 19:23, Mallory Spencer's 20:03 and Jozi Brown's 20:30 round out the main returning contributors to the unit.
In addition to the quintet, Brooke Smith returns to the running rotation after a banner 2017 that saw the junior win four consecutive Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week awards and the 2017 MSC Runner of the Year award for winning the conference's meet. Smith ran a 19:01 at the 2017 NAIA National Championships.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com. To donate to the Bear Club Challenge, visit https://www.givecampus.com/schools/ShawneeStateUniversity/bear-club-challenge.
