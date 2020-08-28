A stormy and sometimes very rainy night ushered in the 2020 high school football season for teams around the Southern Ohio area.
Piketon and Unioto were involved in an offensive shootout to open Scioto Valley Conference play in Piketon. The Redstreaks dropped a heartbreaker, as Unioto scored on a last second touchdown to take the 44-38 win. The complete story, written by Baden Fuller, will appear online and will be in the Wednesday print edition.
Waverly and Granville were running even later with the fourth quarter still going at press time. The story will be available online and will run in the Wednesday print edition.
The Eastern game at Greenfield McClain never even started. It went under delay and eventually the decision was made to move it to Saturday. It is set to be played at 7 p.m., forcing Eastern’s Saturday junior varsity game to be moved to Monday, Aug. 31. Information from that game will also run in the Wednesday edition.
