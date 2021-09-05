Eastern’s cross country teams competed at the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational hosted by Circleville City Schools on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Eagles placed multiple runners in the top 10 if their respective races.
Eastern’s strongest collective performance of the day belongs to the junior high girls team, led by eighth grader Josie Ware. Josie ran a season best time of 13 minutes 50 seconds, which earned her a sixth overall finish out of 95 total runners. Josie was followed by teammate Gracie Long who placed 10th overall with a personal best time of 14 minutes 18 seconds. Haylie Daniels and Olivia Logan turned in top 25 performances, placing 22nd and 23rd. Haylie and Olivia each ran personal best times of 15 minutes 22 seconds and 15 minutes 26 seconds, respectively.
The junior high boys were led by eighth grader Jubal Bevins who earned a 25th place finish in a new personal best time of 13 minutes 26 seconds. Jubal was followed closely by seventh grader Dawson Cody who finished 30th in a time of 13 minutes 39 seconds. Evan Hines and Landen Durham rounded out the junior high boys team by placing 45th and 69th overall.
Senior Abby Cochenour turned in a fifth place performance with a season best time of 20 minutes 51 seconds. Freshman Madi Day was the remaining high school girl finisher for Eastern. Madi placed 84th overall with a time of 30 minutes 57 seconds.
The high school boys team finished ninth out of 16 teams, led by sophomore Teagan Werner’s seventh place finish. Garrett Cody ran a personal best time of 19 minutes 40 seconds, which placed him 40th out of a total of 166 runners. Neil Leist was the next Eagle finisher. Neil placed 55th overall. Tucker Leist and Sherman Salisbury were the remaining high school boys finishers for Eastern. Tucker and Sherman placed 76th and 120th overall, respectively.
Eastern’s elementary squad was also in action for the first time this season. Wyatt Ware led the way with his 13th place finish. Wyatt was followed by his brother Waylon who placed 22nd overall. Ethan Long and Colton Hines were the remaining elementary runners for Eastern, placing 27th and 29th overall.
Eastern competes again at their home invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18. The first race begins at 9:30 a.m.
