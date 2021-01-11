With their sixth win in a row Saturday afternoon, the Waverly Lady Tigers also gave their coach a gift he had been waiting to receive for some time.
Waverly’s 51-37 road triumph at Northwest was John Bonifield’s 100th win as the Lady Tigers’ varsity basketball coach.
Bonifield was thankful and appreciative, knowing it has been a long process to get to this milestone.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have coached some great players and have been surrounded by awesome and dedicated assistant coaches throughout our program,” said Bonifield. “I can’t thank Waverly City Schools enough for giving me the opportunity to coach these young ladies. I love the relationships I have formed with my current and past players. Without them, this isn’t possible.”
The game at Northwest was originally scheduled for Dec. 21, but it was re-scheduled and moved to Saturday, Jan. 9, coming in the midst of a winning streak.
The Lady Tigers made themselves hard to defend from the very beginning of the contest by spreading the ball around. Five different players scored in the opening quarter. Paige Carter contributed four points, Zoiee Smith and Ava Little had three points each, and Carli Knight and Kelli Stewart each had a basket. At the end of the frame, Waverly was ahead 14-10.
Smith did a lot of driving in the second quarter, drawing fouls and hitting 4-of-6 from the line. Carter scored four more points as well, while Little hit on another three-pointer. Stewart and Sarah Thompson each had a bucket inside. Northwest matched Waverly’s scoring, as each team put up 15. Heading to the locker rooms, Waverly remained in front 29-25.
The third quarter was where the Lady Tigers made their move, outscoring the Lady Mohawks 16-4. With the defensive pressure working and leading to fast break buckets, Knight led the charge, scoring six of Waverly’s points. Smith and Stewart added four points each, while Carter had another basket. Heading to the fourth quarter, Waverly was up 45-29.
The Lady Tigers had a bucket each from Smith, Stewart and Thompson in the final quarter. Defensively, they limited the Lady Mohawks to eight points, finishing the 51-37 win.
The Lady Tigers stuffed the stat sheet in the win. Smith finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Carter generated 10 points, eight 8 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Stewart had 10 points and six rebounds. Knight provided eight points, three steals, and two assists. Little had six points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Thompson provided four points and seven rebounds.
While giving Bonifield his 100th career coaching win, the Lady Tigers also improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
WHS — 14 15 16 6 — 51
NHS — 10 15 4 8 — 37
WAVERLY (51) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 0-0 10, Carli Knight 3 0 2-2 8, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 0 2 0-0 6, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 4 0 5-8 13, Sarah Thompson 2 0 0-0 4, Paige Carter 5 0 0-0 10, TOALS 19 2 7-10 51.
NORTHWEST (37) — Terah Webb 0 1 0-0 3, Valerie Copas 5 1 2-5 15, Haidyn Wamsley 3 0 0-0 6, Ava Jenkins 3 0 0-0 6, Faith Jewitt 0 0 2-4 2, Reagan Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Kloe Montgomery 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 13 2 5-11 37.
