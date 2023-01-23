Henderson floater over ND

Western senior Colt Henderson attempts a floater over Notre Dame’s 6-foot, 7-inch post player Dominic Sparks during the first half of Friday night’s homecoming game.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

In a battle to make the climb in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I boys basketball standings, the Western Indians had a strong first half, but could not hold off a Portsmouth Notre Dame comeback, suffering a 56-36 loss Friday night on their home court.

Between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games, Emma Henderson was crowned the 2023 Western High School Homecoming Queen by 2022 Queen Madison Clay.


