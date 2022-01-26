Trey Robertson and the state-ranked Waverly Tigers proved to be too much to handle for the South Webster Jeeps Tuesday evening.
Robertson scored 34 points, 12 points less than the entire Jeep team, as the Tigers roared to a 67-46 varsity boys basketball road conquest. The win was the eighth in a row for the Tigers, who improved to 13-3 overall and 11-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Waverly is currently ranked seventh in Division II in this week's Associated Press Ohio Boys Basketball Poll.
Starting quickly in Tuesday night's game at South Webster, Trey Robertson delivered 10 of his team's 18 points in the opening quarter with Mark Stulley and Will Futhey adding four points each. Waverly led 18-11 as the game moved to the second quarter.
It was Hudson Kelly's turn to lead the attack, as he produced seven of Waverly's 16 in the second frame. Trey Robertson added five points, while Stulley and Penn Morrison contributed two each. Defensively, the Tigers limited the Jeeps to eight points, extending their lead to 34-19 at the half.
The third quarter was the lowest scoring output for the Tigers with Trey Robertson adding eight points and Kelly contributing four for a total of 12. But it was enough to keep well ahead by double digits 46-32.
Robertson sealed the Tiger victory in the fourth quarter with a run of 11 points that included a 4-of-4 performance from the line. Stulley added four points, hitting 2-of-2 at the foul line as well. Morrison, Will Futhey and Drake Teeters each had a basket to complete the 21-point quarter for the Tigers, as they capped the 67-46 victory.
Behind Trey Robertson's 34-point night, Hudson Kelly scored 11 points and added five rebounds, while Mark Stulley generated 10 points and handed out five assists.
For the Jeeps, Eli Roberts finished with 16 points, while Trae Zimmerman added 15.
The Tigers will travel to Miami Trace for a non-league road game Saturday evening.
BOX SCORE:
Waverly 67 @ South Webster 46
WHS - 18 16 12 21 - 67
SWHS - 11 8 13 14 - 46
WAVERLY (67) — Mark Stulley 3 0 4-4 10, Hudson Kelly 5 0 1-3 11, Drake Teeters 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Robertson 7 5 5-6 34, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Braylon Robertson 0 0 0-0 0, Penn Morrison 2 0 0-0 4, Will Futhey 2 0 2-2 6, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, Jamison Morton 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 5 12-15 67.
SOUTH WEBSTER (46) — Connor Bender 0 0 2-4 2, Trae Zimmerman 5 1 2-3 15, Dylan Shupert 1 0 0-0 2, Cam Carpenter 2 0 0-0 4, Brady Blizzard 0 0 0-0 0, Zander Rawlins 0 0 2-2 2, Eli Roberts 3 3 1-1 16, Will Collins 1 0 3-5 5, Brody Perkins 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 4 10-15 46.
