Grinding out a hard-fought victory, the Waverly Post 142 Senior Shockers picked up a 2-0 shutout victory over the visiting team from Portstmouth Post 23 on Wednesday evening.
Easton Lansing was credited with both RBIs in the win, driving in both of those runs during the third innning. Lane Mettler started on the hill and threw the first six innings to pick up the win, with Roger Woodruff working the final frame for the save.
The Shockers had threatened to score in the second inning by filling the bases, but they could not get the runners home after back-to-back fly balls to second base.
Kannon Pack came up with a one-out single to start the third inning before Lane Mettler reached base on a fielder’s choice that saw both runners safe. Then Lansing followed by doubling to center field, sending them home to create the 2-0 advantage.
Weston Roop singled in the fourth inning, and Lansing picked up another hit in the sixth to finish the offense for the Shockers. Lansing finished 2-for-2 with his double and two RBIs. Pack was 1-for-2 with a run, while Roop and Logan Maynard each went 1-for-3.
Portsmouth’s best chance to score came in the first inning when Post 23 started with back-to-back singles. But Waverly pitcher Lane Mettler followed with back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the inning.
The next two hits came in the sixth inning after Mettler had already recorded back-to-back strikeouts to start the frame. In all, he gave up just four hits, while striking out eight and walking three. Woodruff worked the final inning for the save, inducing two groundouts and a strikeout.
“Lane was very tough on the mound. It was a solid performance and outing for him,” said Waverly coach Jonathan Teeters. “Woody came in and threw strikes and was able to close it off. Easton came up big with a two-RBI double.”
The Shockers began play in the 2020 Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament in Chillicothe on Friday. They won their first game 11-0 over Hillsboro. They were set to face Ashland Post 76 later in the evening. More games will be played Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, June 27, Waverly will play at Hoffman Field in Mary Lou Patton Park and face Athens at 11:30 a.m. Then at 5 p.m., it will be back to V.A. Memorial Stadium to take on Greenville. On Sunday, seed play will begin at 9 a.m. to determine which two teams will play for the championship at V.A. Memorial Stadium at 12 p.m.
The Shockers will face Lancaster Post 11 at home again on Tuesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. A game against Marietta Post 64 will be played at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
