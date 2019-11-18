All season long, the Waverly Tigers have found success with their team speed and playmaking ability.
But on Saturday night in the second round of the Division IV Region 15 varsity football playoffs, the Tigers ran into a team with more speed in certain positions. The Bloom-Carroll Bulldogs started fast, storming out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter at Chillicothe High School’s Herrnstein Field. The Tigers could never recover, resulting in a 49-21 loss to bring their 2019 football season to an end.
With the win, Bloom-Carroll will advance to a regional final matchup against Licking Valley, which defeated John Glenn 20-14. Those two teams will play Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium.
Statistically, the Tigers outplayed Bloom-Carroll. But the Bulldogs were efficient, making the most of their opportunities. Waverly lost two turnovers, plus a bad snap on a punt gave the Bulldogs a short field, resulting in 21 points surrendered. The Tigers also had two drives that stalled deep in Bloom-Carroll territory.
Waverly amassed 24 first downs, nine more than the Bulldogs. In total offense, the Tigers had 363 yards to Bloom-Carroll’s 345. Waverly’s net yards rushing of 119 matched Bloom-Carroll’s net yards passing. But on the ground, the Bulldogs had 226 yards. Through the air, Shanks threw for 244 yards for the Tigers. He completed 24-of-41 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Will Futhey was the leading target, hauling in 11 receptions for 167 yards and both of those touchdowns. Payton Shoemaker carried the ball 28 times for 143 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Zeke Brown led the charge for Waverly, amassing 12 solo tackles. He also produced 4 tackles for a combined loss of 9 yards. Freshman Wyatt Crabtree added 6 solo tackles and 1 assist, while Will Futhey recorded five.
For Bloom-Carroll, Kuhns completed 9-of-15 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Four other backs helped with the rushing attack. Harmon had 5 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Scarberry finished with 13 for 73 yards. Evans had 2 for 14 with a touchdown, and K.J. Benedict had 1 for 2 yards.
Drew Angelo led the defense for the Bulldogs, producing 11 tackles, including 3 for a loss of 6 yards and a forced fumble. Trace Wisecarver added 9 tackles, one tackle for a loss of 24 yards (the bad snap on Waverly’s first punt attempt) and a forced fumble.
After the game, Waverly coach Chris Crabtree said he was concerned with Bloom-Carroll’s speed and the way the quarterback controlled the game.
“Sometimes it is hard to tell on film how fast they really are. The quarterback (Otto Kuhns) is the real deal. He is obviously going to go play Division I college football. He definitely showed what he was capable of doing as far as running the ball and throwing the ball,” said Crabtree. “If you make some mistakes and turnovers in this round (of the playoffs), it will make you pay. Our kids continued to fight. We kept trying to find ways to get better and improve.”
After Grayson Diener booted the ball into the end zone to start the game with a touchback, Bloom-Carroll wasted little time scoring the first touchdown. Eastern Illinois-bound senior quarterback Otto Kuhns kept the ball himself for the first three rushes of the game. On the fourth play, he handed off to junior running back Cody Harmon, who broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run. After Cameron Shirkey connected on the kick, the Bulldogs had a 7-0 lead just one minute and 12 seconds into the contest.
Waverly looked to answer, but the Bulldogs were ready, stopping senior running back Payton Shoemaker from picking up a first down. On 4th-and-1, Diener prepared to punt the ball away from the Waverly 29-yard line, but the snap sailed over his head. Diener was able to pick up the ball and scramble, but he couldn’t get away from the Bulldogs. They tackled him at the 5-yard line and took over there. Kuhns kept the ball himself on the first play, getting tackled by Wyatt Crabtree on the 2-yard line. Hobie Scarberry added a 1-yard run, being stopped by J.T. Barnett. Then Kuhns finished the drive with a 1-yard quarterback keeper, going up 14-0 with the kick from Shirkey.
Shoemaker provided a 17-yard kick return to start Waverly’s second drive, getting the Tigers out to the 25-yard line. But the Tigers still couldn’t pick up a first down, and Diener was called upon to punt again. The Bulldogs took the ball around midfield, and struck quickly again. First, Scarberry and Josh Evans combined to rush for a first down. Then Kuhns aired it out, hitting Eli Coppess with a 42-yard TD pass. Shirkey’s kick made the lead 21-0 with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.
Waverly’s next drive came to an end after just three plays when a fumble gave the ball back to the Bulldogs. Josh Evans made the recovery, returning it 5 yards to the Waverly 40-yard line. Kuhns completed two more short passes to Evans on offense before connecting with Evan Willett on a 29-yard touchdown pass. Shirkey’s kick made the score 28-0 with 3:56 left in the opening quarter.
Looking to answer, the Tigers drove all the way to the Bloom-Carroll 25-yard line before turning the ball over on downs just before the first quarter came to an end. This time, the Tigers were able to get the ball back quickly. The Bulldogs fumbled on their first play, but they were able to recover. However, Scarberry was tackled by Zeke Brown for a 2-yard loss. Kuhns’ next two passes were incomplete, forcing him to punt, sending the ball to the Waverly 45-yard line.
Waverly was finally able to break through and put points on the board. Tiger junior tight end Zeke Brown made a crucial catch on a pass from quarterback Haydn’ Shanks for a gain of 13 yards and a first down to keep the scoring drive going. On the very next play, Shanks aired the ball out to Will Futhey, who took it 42 yards for Waverly’s first touchdown. Diener connected on the PAT, cutting the lead to 28-7 with 10:57 left in the second quarter.
After Waverly was unable to recover an onside-kick, the Bulldogs responded with a scoring drive, using just 49 seconds to do it. They began on the Waverly 48-yard line. Five plays later, Kuhns closed the drive with a 6-yard keeper. Shirkey’s kick made the score 35-7 with 10:08 left in the half.
Waverly’s next drive ended in another punt, and the Bulldogs responded with their final touchdown of the half. Kuhns kept it himself on the final play, scoring from 1 yard out. With Shirkey adding the point-after, the lead was 42-7 with 3:36 to play.
The Tigers tried to respond, driving all the way to the Bloom-Carroll 10-yard line where they turned the ball over on downs with 1:06 left. The score remained 42-7 at the break.
All of the third quarter went by without either team scoring. Waverly’s opening drive was unsuccessful. Defensively, the Tigers held the Bulldogs to a long 51-yard field goal attempt that was wide of the goalposts.
Waverly began driving with 3:36 left in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs forced a fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter. Eli Coppess scooped the ball up and ran 57-yards for the final Bloom-Carroll touchdown of the night. Shirkey’s kick made the score 49-7.
Shoemaker was able to return Shirkey’s ensuing kickoff 38 yards to give the Tigers a shorter field. Passes to Mark Stulley and Will Futhey netted a first down. Runs from Shoemaker and another pass from Shanks to Futhey earned two more first downs. Then Shanks closed the drive with a 21-yard pass to Futhey in the corner of the end zone. Futhey made a leaping grab, holding off a defender in the air for the contested catch. Diener’s point-after kick made the score 49-14 with 8:25 to play.
Defensively, the Tigers were able to stop the Bulldogs at midfield again. Shirkey tried a 49-yard field goal that was short. The Tigers took the ball at their own 20-yard line with 4:42 left in the game. Shanks completed passes to Stulley and Will Futhey in between runs from Shoemaker. It was Shoemaker who had the opportunity to score Waverly’s final touchdown, covering 5 yards on the final play to cross the goal line. Diener’s kick made the score 49-21 with less than a minute left.
After shaking hands with the Bulldogs at the conclusion of the game, the Waverly Tigers went to the edge of the visitors stands at Chillicothe’s Herrnstein Field and sang the “Fight Song” one final time for the 2019 football season.
Payton Shoemaker, who is always humble and quick to credit all of his teammates for the blocking they do, finishes with the single-season school rushing record. The previous record of 1,746 yards was set by Zach Montavon in 2001. Shoemaker surpassed it in the Minford game, the ninth week of the season. He finished the regular season with 2,039 yards. With the totals from two playoff games, Shomaker finishes with 2,328 yards on the ground and 32 touchdowns.
Shoemaker talked about his time as a Tiger after moving into the district to begin his junior year.
“I’ve made memories that are going to last a lifetime and friendships that are going to last for eternity,” said Shoemaker. “I’m going to miss it. I’m just glad I was able to have these memories. No one wanted it to end this way. It happens.”
Waverly’s family atmosphere is evident, and Shoemaker is looking forward to seeing the growth of some of his younger teammates in the future.
“I’m proud of everyone on this team. A lot of people doubted us and didn’t know how we would be this year. We lost a lot of good players last year, like Easton Wolf, Macayne Bock and Cobe Marquez. I know a lot of people didn’t think we would make the playoffs, let alone win a playoff game, and make it to where we are now,” said Shoemaker.
“We faced a lot of adversity this season with injuries. We pushed through them. As a team and a community, everyone is proud and couldn’t be happier about where we are. Obviously, we came out on the short end of the stick tonight. It happens. We are going to have a lot of good players coming back next year, so I am looking forward to seeing how these guys are going to work in the offseason to come out next year and be even better.”
The Tigers will lose eight seniors to graduation, including Payton Shoemaker, Grayson Diener, Dakota Swepston, Kenny Cydrus, Zack Brown, Hunter Ward, Anthony Wagner, and Trevor McGwin. They are the first class in school history to make the playoffs all four years.
“We know we are going to lose a good class of seniors. Those guys have done a good job of setting the standard for what we expect. Those young guys can look to emulate that and use this experience to get better,” said Crabtree. “They know what kind of hard work it is going to take to get back to this point. I’m proud of the seniors and what they have been able to accomplish. It is a special group. Most of those guys have been with us for four years.”
The bright spot for Crabtree and his coaching staff is that many talented players will return to the gridiron next season.
“I’m proud of our coaching staff and the kids for what they were able to accomplish this year,” said Crabtree. “The good thing for us is that we have a lot of guys back. We will go back to work when it is time to do that. Our kids know how to work, and they will work to get better.”
The Tigers end the year at 9-3 overall.
