It is a rare occasion for a school to have an individual state champion in the sport of track and field. Yet Waverly High School has three state champions all in one event.
Between 1989 and 2013, a total of five state championships in the shot put were won. Jenni (Wessel) Williams won Division AA (OHSAA) state shot put titles in back-to-back years of 1989 and 1990, while being coached by Bill Maloy.
In 2004, Geoff Grimes won the first boys state title, securing a Division II (OHSAA) championship in the shot put. Grimes was also coached by Bill Maloy.
Then in 2012 and 2013, Dylan Dyke won back-to-back Division II (OHSAA) shot put titles. Dyke was coached by his father, John Dyke, and Bill Maloy. John Dyke continues as the Waverly throws coach currently, under head coach Byron Green.
“Waverly is known statewide for throws,” said Green. “From junior high all the way through high school, our throwers show up and mean business. It is always great to be going into an invitational meet with the strength of our throwers because points are usually guaranteed.”
The techniques for throwing have evolved over the years. With Maloy coaching, Williams had to use the “glide” to win her state title, rather than the spin that has evolved and seems to be used by the majority of throwers contending for state championships.
Now John Dyke teaches his throwers the phrase “spin to win”.
“It is an honor to have three of us from a small community like Waverly as state champions, and it is also an honor to have all three of them coached by Bill Maloy,” said Jenni (Wessel) Williams. “I want to give special thanks to Bill by getting it started and John for continuing the tradition.”
“It is a great honor for all of us, Waverly City Schools and all of the sports programs here,” added Grimes.
“I had great athletes,” said Maloy of his role in coaching Waverly’s state championship throwers.
For Dylan Dyke’s state championships, he used a mix of coaching and techniques from his father and Maloy to win back-to-back titles.
The connections are generational for the group. John Dyke and Jenni (Wessel) Williams threw together in high school. Williams still has the school record at 43 feet, 10 inches.
John Dyke held the male shot put school record until Grimes came along.
“I saw John in the barber shop and I told him I planned to break his record,” said Grimes. “Then Dylan broke my record. So it came full circle.”
Dyke still holds the Waverly High School male shot put record of 64-feet, 5 1/2 inches. Dyke competed at Ohio State University for the Buckeyes to wrap up his throwing career.
All three throwers expressed their appreciation for having the sign commemorating their achievements. Williams said she was promised a sign years ago. Ultimately, her husband Jerry was able to get the ball rolling toward getting a sign that highlighted all three throwers. The sign was created by Mike Casey of Casey’s Signs & Graphics.
The sign celebrating Waverly’s state championship throwers will greet those coming to Raidiger Field for track meets, as well as future football games and soccer matches.
