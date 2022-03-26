On Saturday, March 19, the Piketon Redstreaks took a group of athletes to the 2022 McDonalds Bill McClain Ohio High School State Powerlifting Meet for Divisions V, VI, VII at Kenton High School.
PIKETON BOYS
As a boys team, the Piketon Redstreaks placed third overall by lifting a total of 12,235 pounds with 3,065 pounds coming from the lightweight classes, 4,075 pounds from the middleweight classes, and 4,555 pounds from the heavyweight classes. They brought home a trophy, and the top 12 lifters in each class also received a medal. Additional medals were awarded for having the top squat, bench press, and deadlift in each class.
Individual state champions were senior Brandt Thompson and junior Craig Tackett. Thompson won the 135-pound class with a total of 935 pounds lifted. His bench of 215 and deadlift of 390 were also the tops in the class. He also squatted 330 pounds. Tackett won the 145-pound class with a total of 1,065 pounds. Tackett’s 405-pound squat, 235-pound bench, and 640-pound deadlift were all tops in his weight class.
In the 125-pound boys class, Dallas Cheadle brought home third place by lifting a total of 665 pounds (225 squat, 140 bench, 300 deadlift).
In 145-pound boys class, Grayson Klinker was 11th overall with a total of 755 pounds (250 squat, 190 bench, 315 deadlift).
In the 155-pound boys class, Nathan Shrum was 10th overall with a total at 845 pounds (325 squat, 200 bench, 320 deadlift). Charlie Hardy was 16th at 760 pounds (275 squat, 155 bench, 330 deadlift).
In the 165-pound boys class, Dylan Leeth led the way by taking fourth at 1,025 pounds (405 squat, 180 bench, 440 deadlift). Drake Beekman was seventh overall at 875 pounds (315 squat, 180 bench, 380 deadlift). Wyatt Fout recorded 10th at 810 pounds (315 squat, 160 bench, 335 deadlift). Brayden Leeth was 13th at 725 pounds (240 squat, 135 bench, 350 deadlift).
In the 195-pound boys class, Nate Waddell led the Redstreaks by taking fifth at a total of 1,135 pounds (440 squat, 210 bench, 485 deadlift). Alan Austin was eighth in the class at 975 pounds (365 squat, 205 bench, 405 deadlift), followed by Kaden Dickerson in ninth at 940 pounds (300 squat, 195 bench, 445 deadlift).
In the 210-pound boys class, Matt Mustard led the way for the Redstreaks, finishing second overall with a total of 1,080 pounds lifted (425 squat, 235 bench, 420 deadlift). Teammate Caleb Carpenter was 12th overall at 715 pounds (225 squat, 175 bench, 315 deadlift).
In the 225-pound class, Braiden Dunham recorded fourth overall at 1,170 pounds (455 squat, 235 bench, 480 deadlift). Teammate Isaac Knipp was 10th at 855 pounds (315 squat, 155 bench, 385 deadlift).
In the 250-pound class, Dayton O’dell was second overall at 1,260 pounds lifted (515 squat, 240 bench, 505 deadlift). Teammate Aaron Shrum was 15th in the class at 715 pounds (250 squat, 135 bench, 330 deadlift).
In the unlimited class, Piketon’s Seth Baugh was 15th overall at 1,045 pounds (365 squat, 265 bench, 415 deadlift). Wyatt Carter was 24th overall at 860 pounds (270 squat, 185 bench, 405 deadlift). Jon Seeber was 27th overall at 810 pounds (290 squat, 215 bench, 305 deadlift). Keaton Brown finished 29th overall at 785 pounds (285 bench, 500 deadlift). Chris Wente was 32nd with a total of 705 pounds (465 squat, 240 bench). Owen Sheetz finished 36th with a total of 520 pounds (155 bench, 365 deadlift).
PIKETON GIRLS
As a girls team, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks claimed fourth overall with a total of 4,850 pounds lifted with 2,630 coming from the lightweight classes and 4,850 coming from the heavyweight classes. The top six girls in each class receive a medal. Additional medals were awarded for having the top squat, bench press, and deadlift in each class.
The top female competitor for Piketon was Shelby Carrico, who finished second in the 145-pound class with a total of 660 pounds. She also had the top deadlift in her class at 300 pounds. She finished with a 240-pound squat and a 120-pound bench press.
In the 115-pound girls class, Piketon’s Brooklyn Hart was fourth at 500 pounds (185 squat, 80 bench, 235 deadlift), while Faith Amato was ninth at 335 pounds (115 squat, 60 bench, 160 deadlift.
In the 125-pound girls class, Kalynn Mays was ninth at 455 pounds (180 squat, 65 pounds bench, 210 deadlift). Karrie Blaney was 14th at 355 pounds (100 squat, 60 bench, 195 deadlift).
In the 135-pound girls class, Elizabeth Claytor was eight at 530 pounds (165 squat, 105 bench, 260 deadlift). Renee Hill was 11th at 495 (175 squat, 105 bench, 215 deadlift). Trinity Spencer finished 14th at 440 pounds (115 squat, 95 bench, 230 deadlift). Grace Amato rounded out the class placements for Piketon in 18th at 375 pounds (105 squat, 75 bench, 195 deadlift).
Four additional Piketon lifters joined runner-up Shelby Carrico in the 145-pound class. Stephanie Wilburn was ninth at 530 pounds (180 squat, 120 bench, 230 deadlift). Johna Borders was 12th at 495 pounds (185 squat, 95 bench, 215 deadlift). Mylie Burton followed her in 13th at 455 pounds (135 squat, 105 bench, 215 deadlift).
In the 155-pound girls class, Taylor Wagner was fourth overall at 575 pounds (200 squat, 125 bench, 250 deadlift). Emily Mullett ended 12th at 425 (150 bench, 275 deadlift).
In the 175-pound girls class, Alyssa Chandler finished third at 640 (205 squat, 135 bench, 300 deadlift). Savannah McCleese was sixth at 500 pounds (205 squat, 85 bench, 210 deadlift). Adrianna Birkhimer was right behind her at 485 pounds (190 squat, 95 bench, 200 deadlift). Riley Wagner finished 10th at 370 (110 squat, 80 bench, 180 deadlift). Skyler Harris followed her at 345 pounds (100 bench, 245 deadlift).
In the 195-pound girls class, Laney Brown was seventh overall at 580 pounds (205 squat, 110 bench, 265 deadlift). Danielle Tilley finished ninth at 570 pounds (215 squat, 110 bench, 245 deadlift). Brooklyn Scott was 12th at 550 pounds (200 squat, 95 bench, 255 deadlift). Bailee Shook followed in 13th at 540 pounds (160 squat, 100 bench, 280 deadlift). Rylee Chandler was 15th overall at 395 (120 bench, 120 deadlift).
In the unlimited girls class, Kaila Lockett finished fourth overall to lead the way at 775 pounds (295 squat, 130 bench, 350 deadlift). Shelby Birkhimer was 10th at 610 pounds (200 squat, 145 bench, 265 deadlift). Latasha Browning was 13th at 605 pounds (215 squat, 135 bench, 255 deadlift). Ava Locke was 17th at 580 pounds (190 squat, 110 bench, 280 deadlift). Elayna Van Hoy was 24th at 500 pounds (185 squat, 95 bench, 220 deadlift). Alyssa Gillum was 26th at 380 pounds (250 squat, 130 bench).
