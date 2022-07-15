Thursday evening marked the third time Portsmouth Post 23 and Waverly Post 142 met on the baseball diamond. A defensive battle throughout most of the game, Portsmouth Post scored four runs on back-to-back doubles in the top of the sixth inning, as the Shockers fell 5-0 in the final game before the upcoming Region 5 tournament.
“It’s the third time we’ve seen those guys this summer. It's tough to beat a team three times in a row. They’re well coached and have some talented players, and today just went their way,” said Shockers coach Jonathan Teeters.
Portsmouth Post 23 drew a one-out walk in the top of the first inning, but a pair of groundouts would end the inning. Weston Roop would walk with two outs in the bottom of the inning for the Shockers, but a flyout ended the inning.
Portsmouth Post 23 walked to lead off the second inning and would put runners on the corners with a two-out single. A flyout would then end the half-inning. Roger Woodruff hit a ground rule double with a pair of outs in the bottom of the inning. Malik Diack would then reach on a hit by pitch but both would be left stranded.
Portsmouth Post 23 would strand a pair of runners in the third inning. Ben Nichols singled with one out and Dax Estep doubled in the bottom half, but a fly out ended the inning, as the game remained scoreless through three innings.
Portsmouth Post 23 went down in order in the fourth. Waverly Post 142 threatened in the bottom half, as Diack walked and Alex Boles singled with a pair of outs to get into scoring position. LT Jordan then walked on the next at bat to load the bases. The threat then ended as a groundout ended the inning. Both teams would each strand a runner in the fifth inning.
“Most of our guys threw a lot of strikes. It was good to get another game in before the tournament on Monday, so we’ll learn from it,” mentioned Teeters about the Shockers pitching.
After Portsmouth Post 23 loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth inning, they scored three runs on a double taking a 3-0 lead. Portsmouth Post 23 then added another run on a double pushing the lead to 4-0. Back-to-back groundouts ended the half-inning.
Waverly Post 142 drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the sixth but the runners were left stranded.
Portsmouth Post 23 took a 5-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning, as they scored on a balk. Weston Roop then tallied back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout ended the inning. Roop singled for the Shockers in the bottom of the seventh.
Statistically leading the Shockers was Dax Estep who went 1-4 with a double. Roger Woodruff went 1-2 with a double and walked. Alex Boles was 1-3 with a single, while Weston Roop went 1-3 with a single and a walk. Ben Nichols was 1-4 with a single. LT Jordan, Peyton Harris, Malik Diack, and Garrett Moore each reached base on a walk.
Roger Woodruff pitched three innings, facing 14 batters and allowing one hit. Nichols faced seven batters in .2 of an inning, and Weston Roop pitched an inning striking out two batters. Next up for the Shockers is the Region 5 Tournament which starts on Monday with a 12:30 p.m. game at VA Memorial Stadium.
“We better be ready to go," said Teeters. "More than likely (we are) going to be facing Yeager (Yeager-Benson Post 199). They have six or seven college freshmen on their team, but when we play to the best of our ability we can compete with anybody.”
