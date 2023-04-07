The first baseball battle of the season between cross-county opponents Eastern and Western took place Tuesday night at EHS where the Eagles defeated the visiting Indians 12-2 in five innings.
After Eastern got off to a 2-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning and another in the bottom of the second, Western rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning to briefly tie the game at 2-2. The rest of the scoring belonged to the Eagles, as they generated five runs in the home half of the third to go up 7-2. Then Eastern brought the game to an early end by scoring five in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
For Western, Josh Brewster was credited with the lone RBI, finishing his day 1-2 from the plate. Logan Lightle was 1-2 with a run. Nic Lightle also went 1-2. Tyler Kerns scored after reaching base on a fielder’s choice.
At the plate for the Eagles, Christian Smith was 1-2 with a double and an RBI. Chance Bellomy had the other double, ending his day 1-3 with a run. Dylan Morton and Brady Moore both went 1-2 and had a pair of RBIs each. They each scored a run as well. Braylon Lamerson finished 1-4 with an RBI and a run. Cayden Haislop walked four times and scored three times, stealing one base. Eddie Salmen walked twice, stole one base and scored twice.
On the mound for the Eagles, Morton picked up the victory in 4.2 innings. He gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits, while striking out 10 and walking two. Bear Tomlison recorded the final out, striking out the last batter on four pitches.
Western used four pitchers, including Derek Leeth, Jagger Grooms, Michael Bennett and Logan Thompson.
The win over Western makes the Eagles perfect against teams from Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference. Eastern defeated New Boston 20-4 on March 28 and then won over East 10-4 on March 30.
Eastern got back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Wednesday night, falling to the visiting Valley Indians 10-0.
Brady Moore doubled in the third inning as a highlight for the Eagles. Moore finished 1-2 at the plate. Christian Smith was also 1-2.
Chance Bellomy was charged with the loss for the Eagles after starting and throwing 3.1 innings. Bellomy gave up five runs on seven hits, while striking out one and walking one. Mason Schaffner and Bear Tomlison closed the game in relief.
For Valley, Jace Copley led the way, going 3-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
On Thursday evening, the Eagles traveled to Oak Hill and suffered another 10-0 loss.
Oak Hill scored four runs in the opening inning. Then the Eastern defense held over the next two innings. The Oaks added three runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the 10-0 win.
From the plate for EHS, Christian Smith doubled, going 1-2. Braylon Lamerson was also 1-2. Smith was also the pitcher of record, suffering the loss.
The Oaks were led by Andy Meldick who went 3-3 with one triple and a run. Aidan Hall finished 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and a stolen base. Rylan Sams was 2-4 with a double, one run and one RBI. On the mound, Mason Davis picked up the victory in six innings. He gave up two hits and no runs while striking out 11 batters.
With the loss, Eastern dropped to 3-4 overall. The Eagles traveled to Waverly Friday night for an SOC II matchup. Eastern will be back home to face Minford on Monday, April 10.
