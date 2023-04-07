The first baseball battle of the season between cross-county opponents Eastern and Western took place Tuesday night at EHS where the Eagles defeated the visiting Indians 12-2 in five innings.

After Eastern got off to a 2-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning and another in the bottom of the second, Western rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning to briefly tie the game at 2-2. The rest of the scoring belonged to the Eagles, as they generated five runs in the home half of the third to go up 7-2. Then Eastern brought the game to an early end by scoring five in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.


