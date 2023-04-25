Leist 5K record tops full track & field slate Cedarville Sports Information Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Evan Leist crushed the 5,000 meter school record at the Virginia Challenge to highlight a weekend of three track & field meets for the Yellow Jackets.Leist was timed in 14:12.34 to take nearly ten seconds off of the old record while meeting the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard. He placed 17th in the 5K Invite.Isaiah Kelly was 14th in the men's 5K in 14:40.47.At the Ohio State Jesse Owens Classic, Trey Gruet finished sixth in the 400 meter hurdles in 53.84 seconds.Braedon Killion placed ninth in the 800 meters in 1:54.38 and was 14th in the 1,500 (3:55.17).Ramen Felumlee came in 17th in the 1,500 (3:55.80) and Trevor Cross was 36th in the 5K (15:25.39).Jaden Johnson sprinted to a 11.02 showing in the 100 meter prelims and finished 12th in the 400 in 49.55.At the Otterbein Twilight Invitational, Cedarville won the 19-team meet with 110 points while the host Cardinals were second with 96 points.The Jackets had four first-place performances including David Entz in the 110 meter hurdles in 14.63 seconds.Other individual winners were Joseph Heise in the 400 meter hurdles (59.32) and Trevor Billingsley in the mile (4:24.65).The 4 x 100 meter relay quartet of Brandon Thomas, Ben Place, Jeremy Johnson, and Ben Hulbert also took first place in 3:28.17. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
