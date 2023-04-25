Evan Leist Cedarville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Evan Leist crushed the 5,000 meter school record at the Virginia Challenge to highlight a weekend of three track & field meets for the Yellow Jackets.

Leist was timed in 14:12.34 to take nearly ten seconds off of the old record while meeting the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard. He placed 17th in the 5K Invite.


