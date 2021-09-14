With a six-lane pool that has hosted some Scioto County school-sponsored swim programs in past seasons, the Pike County YMCA is aiming to have its own new swim team diving into the water this fall.
The Pike County YMCA once had its own swim team, the "Piranhas", but it has been quite a while since the team was in the water. Now the Piranhas are set to return to the pool and will be competing in the Southeast Ohio-West Virginia (SEO-WV) YMCA Swim League.
According to a post on the Pike County YMCA Facebook page, the team is open for any boys or girls ages 6 through 18. The only requirement is that the swimmer must pass a standard swimming test. Potential team members do not have to be an amazing swimmer to join. The tryout is only to see if they can swim the length of the pool without assistance and can tread water.
Tryouts will be held Sept. 20 and 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, or if your son or daughter is interested, please call the Pike County YMCA front desk at (740) 947-8862 to reserve your spot for a tryout on either Sept. 20 or Sept. 24. The Pike County YMCA will only be accepting 25 swimmers for the team.
Practices will begin the first week of October. The Pike County YMCA Piranhas will be coached by Eric Nichols and Kim Keaton.
For more information, stop by or call the Pike County YMCA front desk at (740) 947-8862 or view the posts on the Pike County YMCA Facebook page, which is publicly accessible, even for those who don't have a Facebook account.
