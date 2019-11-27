Entering the 2019-2020 basketball season, the Piketon Redstreaks will be looking for their lanky lineup to provide a challenge for opponents defensively.
On the varsity roster, six players stand at 6-foot, 2-inches or taller. Piketon coach Kyle Miller hopes that they can make it difficult for opponents to navigate the court and get shots off.
“We have a chance to be rather disruptive defensively. We have six guys with length,” said Miller. “We are hoping to use that to our advantage on the defensive end, especially while attacking the glass offensively and defensively.”
Although the height will be a strength for Piketon, the overall youth of the roster could translate into some early growing pains.
“We are extremely young,” said Miller. “(Senior guard) Logan Nichols tore his ACL and will not be playing. He played a lot of minutes last year. That leaves us with Tyree Harris as our only senior. We have five juniors and six sophomores.”
The junior class includes Chris Chandler, Brody Fuller, Shane Leedy, Logan Maynard and Sawyer Pendleton. The sophomore group is Brady Coreno, Braiden Dunham, Levi Gullion, Jonathan Leedy, Kydan Potts and Tra Swayne.
Harris, the lone senior, is a 6-4 center for the Redstreaks.
“From the time I’ve come in contact with Tyree as his coach in the spring after I was hired through the summer and into the fall, his growth has been incredible. He has progressed very well,” said Miller. “Tyree could have a really good year for us. He has size, is a good athlete and shoots it better than what people would expect from outside. From a dimensional standpoint, he could impact the game in a variety of ways because of his size and athleticism.”
At the time of the interview, Miller and his coaching staff were still sorting out starters due to having some late scrimmages.
“We have our five juniors, who lack a little experience varsity wise. I think we will go as our juniors go,” said Miller. “The juniors need to take a more dynamic role, not just on the basketball floor, but from a leadership standpoint with Tyree. If they are able to take the next step, we could be extremely competitive — both within the league and within the tournament when it rolls around.”
Piketon’s football team won the last three games of the season. Miller hopes they can cash in on the momentum the Redstreaks gained on the gridiron.
“We have three sophomores who will be full-time varsity — Kydan Potts, Tra Swayne and Levi Gullion. K.P. and Levi are coming off successful football seasons in terms of their developments. They won their last three games, so they are riding that high. We’re hoping that progress continues into basketball season,” said Miller.
“Those guys have not been thrown into the fire. Levi missed all of last season basketball-wise (with an injury). We see great things from those guys in practice. But you just don’t know what you have from those guys, because of their lack of experience, until they are in a game setting when the score counts and the clock stops. It is a whole new dynamic. The lights get brighter when it is a game and it counts.”
Miller hopes his players’ efforts and willingness to be coached stays the same when they start putting marks in the win-loss column.
“We don’t talk about wins or losses. We don’t talk about championships. We talk about winning every part of every day,” said Miller. “If it is a warmup for practice, we are trying to win that warmup. We are trying to be sure we did all of the things that are necessary within that small detail to become better for the next thing. If it is three-man passing, which we start every practice with, we are trying to win that drill individually and collectively as a team. We just want to compete. It might be within ourselves as a team, and at times, it will be our individual selves. We want that to be the culture we establish.”
Winning every part of every day should translate into successes.
“We compete in the classroom. We compete to become better young men. We compete in basketball,” said Miller. “I hope, as a coach and a former player from way back when, those do translate into wins and losses. Sometimes you compete to the highest level of your ability and lose, but that’s still a win.”
After coaching in both divisions of the Southern Ohio Conference during his time at Western and Waverly, Miller has returned to his roots and is coaching at his alma mater. But that means he will be familiarizing himself with the current look of the Scioto Valley Conference.
“I know Zane Trace returns basically everyone and they were a regional team last year. Adena will be really good. Unioto is a year older and will be good,” said Miller.
“With us, I think we could win any game or lose any game. I think the SVC has always been that way. If you have a lapse in effort or discipline, you could drop one.”
If his players give their all and keep working hard, success will come in one way or another.
“We want to compete. If it translates to wins, it will take care of itself. We chart wins in practices. There are consequences for losses in practice. We are just holding ourselves to higher standards,” said Miller. “The ultimate goal is to prepare these guys for life. How successful are we? Tell me in 10 years.”
