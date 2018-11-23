This day has been coming for a long time.
Waverly senior softball player Hannah Robinson made it official Monday afternoon, Nov. 19, signing her NCAA Division I Letter of Intent to attend Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where she will pitch for the Cardinals.
Robinson is one of five players listed for Ball State’s 2020 recruiting class. She is one of three pitchers signed by Ball State softball head coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett and her staff, according to a release on the Ball State softball web page. In the circle, the Cardinals will welcome Deborah Jones (Unionville, Ind./Bloomington North), Hannah Robinson (Piketon, Ohio/Waverly) and Shelby Westbrook (Land O’Lakes, Fla./Land O’ Lakes) for the 2020 season. Westbrook will also help bolster the outfield along with utility player Haley Wynn (Greenfield, Wis./Whitnall), while Madison Arent (Lancaster, Ohio/Lancaster) will join the battery behind the plate.
Robinson has been committed to Ball State for quite a while. Her decision to go there has never wavered.
“I went to camp at Ball State during my freshman year. They really liked me, and I really liked them. I felt like I had a really good connection with the coaches and players,” said Robinson. “They gave me my offer going into my sophomore year. I went on four more visits after they gave me the offer. Each time I go there, I just enjoy it so much more. It is a really great place.”
Ball State Head Softball Coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett had this to say about Robinson in the release on the Ball State website: “Hannah is explosive on the mound. She’s a seasoned pitcher and a tough kid.”
The speed and power have been present for a long time.
“I have always thrown hard for my age. My pitching coach (Allison Cox — Zane Trace/Wright State) did really well with me and gave me the confidence I needed,” said Robinson.
“I have been in the right place at the right time. People would see me play. Then they would get ahold of me and ask me to play in tournaments. I played travel ball with a lot of girls who are going to SEC (Southeastern Conference) schools. I played for a team out of Alabama and a team out of Tennessee during my freshman and sophomore year.”
While that might seem like a lot of traveling, Robinson only had to go when she was supposed to pitch.
“Since I am a PO (pitcher only), they expect us to do the work ourselves and then just come pitch in a tournament,” she explained. “We may have one or two mandatory practices before we played in a tournament.”
Robinson has felt at home since she stepped foot on the Ball State campus.
“They offered me, and I was supposed to go on visits to other schools. But I liked Ball State. I never would have thought from 10 years old on that I would be getting recruited by college coaches. So it was a dream come true,” said Robinson.
“I like that the campus is not too big but not too small. Coming from Waverly, I didn’t want to go a school that is huge. At Ball State, it takes 15 minutes to get from one end to the other.”
Robinson’s mental toughness and the velocity she can put on her pitches are just a few of the strengths that stood out to the Ball State coaches.
“Most pitchers are tall and lanky. They like the fact that I’m short, but I can still throw hard. My ball has movement,” said Robinson.
“They also liked the fact that my face never changed no matter what was going on in a game. If we were down 10-0, my face never changed. I didn’t hang my head. If I threw a bad pitch and they (the opponent) hit a home run, I just went right back to work against the next batter. Jenny Gilbert, who plays for the Canadian team now, would come to games to recruit and watch me. I still have a good connection with the (current Ball State) pitching coach Josh (Johnson). I’ve spent a lot of time with him.”
Robinson has plenty of accolades, and her senior softball season has not even begun. She and her teammates completed a tournament run to a Division II district title this past season, which was the first district championship for the Waverly softball program since 1980.
After the season, Robinson was named First Team All-Southeast District in Division II and First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II last year as a junior. Additionally, she achieved First Team All-Southeast District honors and First Team conference honors as a freshman. Robinson played four years of volleyball, earning Second Team All-SOC II as a senior, and three years of basketball at Waverly.
Robinson’s Waverly coach, Scott Hayes, is thrilled that she is officially signed. Hayes is entering his third season as the head softball coach for the Lady Tigers.
“Hannah is part of my first varsity group (as a coach at Waverly). Hannah was verbally committed to Ball State when I started. Still, it is a relief when it is actually done (the official signing),” said Hayes. “We still haven’t seen her healthy. Hannah has battled a tight bicep muscle the past two years. Her arm really didn’t get loose until the weather got warmer. She pitched around the tightness and fought adversity by pitching through it and playing through it. Now Hannah feels the best she has up to this point. I don’t expect that to change. I imagine we will finally see her at her best all year.”
Robinson pitched 49.1 innings for the Lady Tigers this past season, having a record of 6-4 while earning four saves in four opportunities. She finished the season with an earned run average of 1.419. Diving deeper into the pitching stats, Robinson threw 499 fastballs, having 333 of those being strikes for a strike percentage of .667. Robinson threw 58 curveballs, 33 changeups, 52 riseballs and 19 dropballs.
“Everyone thinks she is a pitcher only. Let’s face it. She got the scholarship because she can throw more than 62 mph fastballs,” said Hayes. “But she was our best hitter batting average-wise and power-wise. Hannah is also a solid base runner who can play in the field. For Ball State, they see her as a pitcher. For us, she will be an all-around player. In our district, when you talk about top 10 players, if you aren’t mentioning her name, you are missing the boat. She is a Division I commit. She can play.”
As a hitter during the 2018 season, Robinson led the team with a batting average of .544 and a slugging percentage of .835. In 79 at-bats, Robinson produced 43 hits, including 26 singles, 14 doubles and three home runs. Robinson produced 23 RBIs, scored 28 times and stole seven bases.
“Now she is signed. This is great for Hannah and an honor for the program. She has earned this through hard work. Hannah is a complete player, a good leader and a great person. She has great grades. Hannah leads with a quiet intensity. She is a great teammate,” said Hayes.
“When they (Hannah and her twin sister Hailey) came during their sophomore year and had to sit out half of the season (due to the OHSAA transfer rule), they did everything they could to help the team in those first 13 games whether it was shagging fly balls or picking up after practice. Their attitudes are great. They are the cornerstones for this year’s team. I’m looking forward to the season.”
Robinson is looking forward to her final softball season at Waverly.
“I am super excited for my senior season. We lost three seniors and it will be hard to fill their shoes, but I feel like this year’s seniors are going to step it up and fill them. I feel really good about it,” said Robinson.
Regarding her signing with Ball State, she finished, “I want to give a big thanks to my past teammates and coaches and my present teammates and coaches. It has been a crazy journey. They have continued to be there for me as my support system.”
