Opening Southern Ohio Conference Division I basketball play in a big way, the Western Lady Indians traveled to Franklin Furnace Green Monday night and returned with a 60-34 win over the hosting Lady Bobcats.
Western connected on nine three-point shots in the win with juniors Kenzi Ferneau and Jordyn Rittenhouse dialing long distance four times apiece. Rittenhouse led the scoring charge with 24 points, followed by Ferneau with 14 points. Senior Taylor Grooms had the other three-point shot on her way to a 10-point night.
Western’s hot shooting night began at the tip, pushing up to a 20-7 advantage over the hosts. Four of the Western’s nine three-pointers came during that stretch, as Ferneau, Rittenhouse and Grooms all hit.
Rittenhouse and Ferneau continued scoring in the second quarter with senior Chloe Beekman jumping into the action. By the break, the Lady Indians led 35-15.
In the third quarter, Rittenhouse added five more points, followed by Alyssa Marhoover and Grooms with four each, and Ferneau with three. That same group provided the scoring in the fourth quarter, as Western closed the 60-34 win.
The victory was Western’s first of the season, moving to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in SOC I play. The Lady Indians will take on Ironton St. Joseph on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
WHS — 20 15 16 9 — 60
GHS — 7 8 11 8 — 34
WESTERN (60) — Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 6 4 0-0 24, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 3 1 1-2 10, Alyssa Marhoover 4 0 0-0 8, Chloe Beekman 2 0 0-0 4, Kenzi Ferneau 1 4 0-0 14, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 9 1-2 60.
GREEN (34) — Knapp 3 4 1-2 19, Kimbler 0 2 2-4 8, Christian 2 0 2-2 6, Brown 0 0 1-2 1, Brody 0 0 0-0 0, Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 5 6 6-10 34.
