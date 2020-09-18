Waverly’s motto for this year is “Steer the Ship”. Friday night, the Tigers did more than steer the ship by sinking the Wheelersburg Pirates in a 36-35 overtime grinder at Raidiger Field.
The game lived up to its billing and hype, as the two teams battled back and forth all the way to an end, with neither gaining more than a touchdown lead. Waverly’s Jaxson Poe recovered an onside kick attempt by the Pirates to start the game and the Tigers went on to score, going up 7-0. They led 14-7 at halftime and 21-14 at the end of the third quarter. The final Waverly lead of 28-21 came with five minutes left to play in regulation. At the end of regulation, it was tied 28-28 with the Tigers missing on a field goal try with 1.5 seconds to play. The Pirates had the first overtime possession, taking their first lead of the game, 35-28.
The Tigers bent, but never broke. Getting the ball to the Wheelersburg 4-yard line, quarterback Haydn’ Shanks was able to find Penn Morrison for the touchdown reception deep in the end zone. Morrison tapped both toes inbounds, as he secured the ball for the completed catch. That pulled the Tigers within one point. Looking to win and not have a second overtime session, Waverly’s two-point conversion was a pass play. The Pirates had Will Futhey well covered, but left Phoenix Wolf alone in the opposite corner. Shanks knew right where to go, firing the ball to Wolf for the game-winner, 36-35.
“I was a little nervous that they were going to press me, but they just let me go straight in to the back of the end zone. I had all of the time in the world to focus on it,” said Wolf. “We knew this game was going to be a battle. We had a chip on our shoulder and pulled out the win.”
Zeke Brown, Waverly’s do everything tight end, was seemingly in on every play. He recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns in goal line situations, finishing with 2 carries for 5 yards. He caught 5 passes for 61 yards and led the Waverly defense with 12 tackles.
“I can change my last name to Elliott now I guess,” Brown joked, referring to former OSU and current Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. “It was nice. The guys made it easy up front. I didn’t have to do much.”
Talking about beating Wheelersburg after so many tries, Brown said, “It took a couple of years. It took us getting put in the hole and getting tired of it. At the end of the game, it took more than it took against Granville to pull that win out. But this is one is more special. They’re our rival. They’re in the same conference.”
Shanks, able to scramble out of the pocket on plays this year after having successful offseason knee surgery, had several crucial runs to keep drives alive for the Tigers.
“It feels great to be able to run around and scramble and throw passes on the run. When I rolled out on the right, my receivers knew to break away and get open for me. Then they just go up and get it,” said Shanks.
“It is nice to be able to get out there, get over the hump, and beat the Burg again. It feels great to get the win.”
Shanks completed 20-of-36 passes for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns, connecting with five different receivers. He added 8 rushes for 37 yards.
The Tigers never gave up the fight and never let momentum swings take them out of what they wanted to do.
“It is our culture that makes us successful. We never give up,” said Shanks. “We are going to fight to the last minute and the last second. If we are getting beat, we are going to fight to the end and pull out a victory.”
Defensively, four different Tigers had tackles for losses, led by Wyatt Crabtree who delivered 2 for a combined loss of 12 yards with 1 sack providing an 8-yard loss. Will Futhey added an interception, while Keith Doughman had a crucial pass deflection.
“The defense was phenomenal. There were multiple times that we would get the ball and make them go three-and-out,” said Brown. That’s big momentum for us because they have a good offense. They are well coached. For us to hold them for as much as we did for four quarters, our defense has come a long way this year.”
For Waverly coach Chris Crabtree, it was a very special night.
“This is a big one. It ranks up there as one of the tops, definitely in my career as a head coach. The big thing for us is that it hasn’t happened since 2006. We’ve been close a couple of times, but we’ve come up short. It looked like it was going to happen that way again,” said Crabtree.
“From the Granville game, we came back. In this game we battled back and forth. For us to win the way we did shows great character by our kids and coaching staff with their belief in what our kids could do. This was a good one.”
Wheelersburg’s D. Lattimore seemed to be the largest threat, piling up 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 rushes.
“We saw him on the film. He (Lattimore) wasn’t always their back, but we knew if he got on a roll, he could do some damage. We tackled him too high at times. We needed to get lower. He runs hard. Lucky for us, we got him behind the chains a few times. Then we could put pressure on them and get them off the field,” said Crabtree.
“Anytime you play Wheelersburg, you know you are going to get a good football game. They are well-coached. Their kids play hard. You can’t make mistakes. Both of us made our fair share of mistakes. I told someone the other day, whoever had the ball last was probably going to be the team that wins.”
In the end, the decision to go for two sealed the deal.
“We said if we scored there, we were going to go for two, because we knew they would come after the kick,” said Crabtree. “It was the right thing to do.”
Now the Tigers are in the driver’s seat of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II race. They remain undefeated as they head to Minford Friday night.
* Statistics provided courtesy of Matt Snodgrass.
***
Pirates...... 7 0 7 14 7 [ 7 ] — 35
Tigers...... 7 7 7 7 8 [ 8 ] — 36
Scoring Summary:
1st 10:27 WAVERLY — Phoenix Wolf 23 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Keeagan Smith kick), Tigers 7-0
00:14 BURG — Kenny Sanderlin 3 yd run (Braxton Sammons kick), Tie 7-7
2nd 09:01 WAVERLY — Peyton Harris 2 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 14-7
3rd 08:56 BURG — D Lattimore 2 yd run (Braxton Sammons kick), Tie 7-7
05:47 WAVERLY — Zeke Brown 4 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 21-14
4th 07:44 BURG — Ian Fannin 73 yd pass from Matt Miller (Braxton Sammons kick), Tie 21-21
05:14 WAVERLY — Zeke Brown 1 yd run (Keagan Smith kick), Tigers 28-21
01:15 BURG — Gage Adkins 4 yd pass from Jake Gregg (Braxton Sammons kick), Tie 28-28
OT 00:00 BURG — D Lattimore 12 yd run (Braxton Sammons kick), Burg 35-28
00:00 WAVERLY — Penn Morrison 3 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Phoenix Wolf pass from Haydn’ Shanks), Tigers 36-35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.