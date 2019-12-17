A Saturday non-league basketball game gave the Waverly Lady Tigers the opportunity to get plenty of contributions from multiple team members in a 64-43 win at Zane Trace.
“It’s great to go on the road and get a win,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “This was our first road game and I thought we responded well, especially after losing Thursday night (to Oak Hill).”
Carli Knight led the scoring charge with 18 points and three steals. Zoiee Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Paige Carter did the same, having seven points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
“We did an excellent job creating turnovers with our pressure. This enabled us to get great looks on offense and points in transition. Today, Carli benefitted from this,” said Bonifield.
“Paige had a tremendous all-around game. She anticipated passes, shared the basketball, and scored when we needed her. I thought she gave us everything she had. As for Zoiee, she did her usual. She’s a calming force for us and an outstanding floor leader. We know she can get us in our sets and run our offense.”
Also for the Lady Tigers, Michaela Rhoads provided seven points and three rebounds. Sarah Thompson added five points and four rebounds. Raelynn Dale contributed six points, while Kelli Stewart added four.
Waverly improved to 4-1 with the win.
