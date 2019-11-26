#;Name;Grade

3;Trenten Brown;11

5;Drake Ferguson;12

10;Tyler Hanshaw;12

12;Dillion Mattox;11

15;Gabe McBee;9

20;Hunter Cochenour;12

22;Neil Leist;9

23;Brennen Slusher;10

30;Chase Carter;9

32;Ethan Perry;12

33;Bailey Strong;12

44;Jake Tribby;11

50;Austin Daniels;12

Head Coach: Lakiem Lockery

Assistant Coach: Jairus Ward

