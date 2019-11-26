#;Name;Grade
3;Trenten Brown;11
5;Drake Ferguson;12
10;Tyler Hanshaw;12
12;Dillion Mattox;11
15;Gabe McBee;9
20;Hunter Cochenour;12
22;Neil Leist;9
23;Brennen Slusher;10
30;Chase Carter;9
32;Ethan Perry;12
33;Bailey Strong;12
44;Jake Tribby;11
50;Austin Daniels;12
Head Coach: Lakiem Lockery
Assistant Coach: Jairus Ward
