The Bears competed at the Mid-South Conference Championship meet, Nov. 4. The men's team finished 1st overall out of 11 teams. This is the men's seventh consecutive conference title.
Cody Booth (SR), Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio), and Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) led the Bears finishing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively. Cody Booth ran the 8km course in a time of 25:51.8, Kammler ran a 26:22.6, and Phillips ran a 26:50.5.
Following the trio, Logan Boggs (JR/Ironton, Ohio) (14th, 27:50.4) and Mason Blizzard (SO/South Webster, Ohio) (18th, 28:04.7) finished out the top 5. Landen Smith (SO/McDermott, Ohio) (22nd, 28:19.8), Malachi Shugert (SO/Rossford, Ohio) (30th, 28:46.3), Kailan Marshall (FR/Lucasville, Ohio) (38th, 28:59.4), Alex Morris (SO/Wheelersburg, Ohio) (51st, 29:43.6), Zach Sharrock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) (90th, 32:58.6), Jared Flowers (FR) (104th, 34:51.6), and Jack Monroe (FR) (108th, 35:46.0) rounded it out for the Bears.
First Team All-Conference honors went to Cody Booth, Aiden Kammler, and Jonah Phillips. Second Team All-Conference honors went to Logan Boggs and Mason Blizzard. Eric Putnam was named Coach of the Year.
On the women's side, the team finished 9th out of 11 teams. Mikella Meddock (SO/Ashville, Ohio) led the Bears placing 21st with a time of 20:50.1 for the 5k course. Following Meddock, Deanna Hall (JR/Proctorville, Ohio) (62nd, 22:25.5), Sarah Letchford (SO) (65th, 22:34.6), Elizabeth Middleton (71st, 22:47.3), Shari Ritchey (76th, 23:00.7), and Paige Abbinante (FR) (85th, 24:09.8) rounded it out for the women's team.
The men's team will race at the NAIA National Championship Meet at Florida State University on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
