SSU Mens CC
ssubears.com

The Bears competed at the Mid-South Conference Championship meet, Nov. 4. The men's team finished 1st overall out of 11 teams. This is the men's seventh consecutive conference title.

Cody Booth (SR), Aiden Kammler (JR/Portsmouth, Ohio), and Jonah Phillips (JR/Chillicothe, Ohio) led the Bears finishing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively. Cody Booth ran the 8km course in a time of 25:51.8, Kammler ran a 26:22.6, and Phillips ran a 26:50.5.


