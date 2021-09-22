Piketon rounded out the opening half of Scioto Valley Conference volleyball action as they took the 25 minute trek to Huntington to face off with the Lady Huntsmen on Tuesday night. The Lady Redstreaks battled valiantly but came up short 3-0 (25-11,25-19,25-10).
In the first set Huntington jumped out to a quick 10-1 lead. Piketon would then use a 7-2 scoring burst to cut the lead to 12-8 at the midway point in the set. Huntington would take the opening set of the evening 25-11.
The second set went back and forth between the teams. The set started out with ties at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7. Huntington then made it 10-7 before Piketon forced ties at 12, and 13. The Lady Huntsmen then used a 3-0 run to take a 16-13 lead before Piketon used a 3-0 scoring burst to tie the set at 16-16. Huntington would then go back up three points at 20-17 before Piketon made it 20-19. Huntington took a hard fought second set 25-19.
“That second set a lot of things fell our way because I made a lot of changes in our lineup. I threw in a couple freshman that did a spectacular job. I think that got us going in the right direction and fired up. They made some key plays for us and we had some good passes from our back row. We were able to get good sets and kills,'' said Redstreaks coach Lori Russell.
The Redstreaks never gave up and continued to battle valiantly in the third set but fell short 25-10.
Leading the Redstreaks statistically was Jazzlyn Lamerson with 11 digs and 6 kills. Savannah McNelly had 5 kills and 3 digs, while Kennedy Jenkins finished with 5 kills and 4 blocks. Addison Johnson had 6 digs, while Kiley Slone and Ashlyn Elliott each finished with 5 digs. Laney Brown had 2 kills and 2 blocks.
Next up for the Redstreaks they will travel to Frankfort to take on the Adena Warriors.
“Our goal for Thursday is to find leadership and communication on the floor. We were flat tonight," said Russell. "So (we need) to find that communication and leader to step up and get the team fired up when we’re making big plays or whenever we’re in a hole. We need that one person that can step up, so we’re going to work on that and work on communication.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.