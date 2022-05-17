After a bit of a slow start defensively, the Piketon Redstreaks were able to pull away from North Adams behind a strong relief pitching effort from Alex Jenkins in Monday night’s sectional semifinal. Jenkins only allowed three batters to reach base in 4-2/3 innings on the bump as Piketon defeated the Green Devils 12-5.
“Sometimes that’s how baseball goes,’’ said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “Chase (Carson) battled through two and a third (innings) for us and gave us everything he could, but a lot of credit to Alex Jenkins for coming in and throwing strikes. His nastiness (on the mound) and attitude he brings to the mound carried over to our sticks.”
North Adams led off the game with a walk. Piketon then turned a double play and a strikeout would end the top half of the inning.
Tra Swayne tripled with one out in the bottom of the inning and then scored on an RBI groundout by Chase Carson. Roger Woodruff and Malik Diack both reached on errors with two outs before Christian Horn walked to load the bases. Woodruff would then come across the plate on a wild pitch as the Redstreaks took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
The Green Devils loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second inning. They then cut the lead to 2-1 on a base hit. Carson then ended the North Adams threat as he struck out the final two batters of the frame to leave the bases loaded.
Kydan Potts led off the bottom half of the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carter Williams. Johnny Burton then doubled and Potts scored to give the Redstreaks a 3-1 lead. Swayne and Carson then walked to load the bases before Roger Woodruff tallied an RBI-walk as Piketon took a 4-1 lead. Swayne would score on a wild pitch before Carson and Woodruff scored on an RBI single with two outs by Horn as the Redstreaks extended their lead to 7-1.
North Adams would answer with four runs in the top of the third to cut the lead to 7-5. North Adams would load the bases with one out and score a pair of runs on a double to make it 7-3. They then cut the lead to 7-4 on a one-out base hit. The Green Devils then scored on an RBI-groundout, as they would cut the lead to 7-5. A fly out would end the inning.
With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Burton tripled and then scored on an RBI-double by Swayne, as Piketon pushed their lead to 8-5. Carson then singled the next at-bat, but the Redstreaks were tagged out at the plate trying to push across a run for the final out.
“Looking at the scorebook, our seniors stepped up. Johnny Burton, Tra Swayne, Chase Carson, Roger Woodruff and Carter Williams all had multi hit games and scored a lot of runs and just stepped up like we expect our seniors to perform,” mentioned Teeters.
Alex Jenkins collected back-to-back strikeouts in the fourth inning, as the Green Devils were retired in order. Woodruff singled and Malik Diack walked in the bottom half but would be left stranded.
North Adams would go down in order in the fifth. Williams hit a ground rule double and Burton walked with one out in the bottom half. Carson then doubled and two runs scored as Piketon took a 10-5 lead. The Redstreaks then added another run on a base hit by Woodruff and scored their final run of the night on an RBI-double by Diack taking a 12-5 lead.
Both teams would have a runner reach base in the sixth, but they would be left stranded. North Adams singled in the top of the seventh, but that would be all, as the Redstreaks advanced to the sectional final.
Statistically, Piketon had five players with multiple hits, and seven players recorded a hit. Leading the way was Roger Woodruff who went 2-3 with a pair of singles, a walk, 2 RBIs and scored three runs. Johnny Burton went 2-4 with a double, triple, an RBI and scored three runs. Tra Swayne was 2-3 with a double, triple, stolen base and RBI. Chase Carson went 2-3 at the plate with a base hit, double and three RBIs. Carter Williams went 2-3 with a single, double and run scored.
Christian Horn was1-3 with 2 RBIs, while Malik Diack was 1-3 with an RBI. Kydan Potts walked and scored a run. The Redstreaks out hit North Adams 12-8. Chase Carson was the winning pitcher, going 2-1/3 innings and striking out four. Alex Jenkins pitched 4-2/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and giving up two hits. Piketon advances to Thursday’s sectional Final, as the Streaks will travel to Wellston to take on the Golden Rockets.
“It’s going to be a dog fight, and one of the goals we set before the year was to win a sectional title. So we’ve reached that point in the year where we’re able to achieve that goal we set at the beginning of the year, so we’ll go to Wellston and give it everything we have.”
