Day two of Southeast District meet competition at Washington Court House saw two athletes double up in qualifying for the regionals. Mitch Green got second in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, while Alex Stoller was third in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes. These two joined Wyatt Crabtree and Carson Peters for our only first place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. It was an exciting finish of the district meet! This placing influenced the outcome again, throwing the meet into a tie between Minford and Zane Trace. We ended up seventh, but we’re glad we have these guys moving on.
Making the podium but not advancing was Logan Long, who finished fifth in the shot put. It was one of the toughest spots to finish, but also ended his throwing career for us. The 4x200-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blayse Jones, Carson Peters ended up seventh. Max Monroe in one of his best races of the year and moved up several spots from his seeding for seventh, which was a great way to end his freshman season.
Placing 15th in the 3200-meter run was Dallas Downs, who ran a PB. Jeremiah Miller ran a PB as well in his 16th place finish in the 800-meter run.
I’m truly hoping these athletes learned from what we consider a motivating, valuable, memory making experience, making them look forward to next year.
Moving into next week, Alex will try to qualify for the finals on Saturday in his 200- and 400-meter dashes. He will join the 4x400-meter relay team with Mitch, Carson Peters and Wyatt on Thursday, May 25th with running events starting at 6 p.m. at Muskingum University. They hope to join Mitch Green in the finals on Saturday, May 27 where he’s running the 1600- and 3200-meter races, looking for the top four to advance to state June 2 and 3 at Jesse Owens Stadium. Go Tigers!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.