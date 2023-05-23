Day two of Southeast District meet competition at Washington Court House saw two athletes double up in qualifying for the regionals. Mitch Green got second in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, while Alex Stoller was third in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes. These two joined Wyatt Crabtree and Carson Peters for our only first place finish in the 4x400-meter relay. It was an exciting finish of the district meet! This placing influenced the outcome again, throwing the meet into a tie between Minford and Zane Trace. We ended up seventh, but we’re glad we have these guys moving on.

Making the podium but not advancing was Logan Long, who finished fifth in the shot put. It was one of the toughest spots to finish, but also ended his throwing career for us. The 4x200-meter relay team of Wyatt, Sebastian Billasano, Blayse Jones, Carson Peters ended up seventh. Max Monroe in one of his best races of the year and moved up several spots from his seeding for seventh, which was a great way to end his freshman season.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments