Eastern Football Statistics vs. McClain - Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Passing: Wyatt Hines 11-for-19 for 287 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs.
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Wyatt Hines 12-39, 2 TDs; Logan Clemmons 11-91; Tyler Hanshaw 3-27.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 7-200; Devon Conley 1-10; Gage Denny 2-69, 1 TD; Chase Carter 1-8.
Total Yards: 444
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 10, Michael Cantrell 8, Kyle Beasley 6, Jake Tribby 6, K.J. Reinsmith 5, Tyler Hanshaw 4, Damian Hall 3, Malik Harris 3, Coltan Denny 2, Chase Carter 2, Devon Conley 2, Wyatt Hines 1.
Tackles for loss: Kyle Beasley 2, Logan Clemmons 2, Michael Cantrell 2.
Scoring: Wyatt Hines - 2 TDs for 12 points; Gage Denny - 1 TD for 6 points; Tyler Hanshaw - 1 conversion rush for 2 points.
Eastern Football Statistical Totals - 5 Games
Passing: Wyatt Hines 69-for-100 for 1,170 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs.
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 29-319, 2 TDs; Wyatt Hines 47-269, 4 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 10-152; Dillion Mattox 13-74, 2 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 31-614, 4 TDs; Devon Conley 14-208, 3 TDs; Gage Denny 8-144, 4 TDs; Dillion Mattox 5-58; Bryce Myers 5-24, 1 TD; Chase Carter 1-8.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 43, Kyle Beasley 27, Tyler Hanshaw 23, Chase Carter 15, Jake Tribby 15, Michael Cantrell 15, K.J. Reinsmith 12, Dillion Mattox 10, Malik Harris 10, Coltan Denny 8, Devon Conley 7, Bryce Myers 5, Damian Hall 3, Jacob Johnson 2, Chance Adkins 2, Gage Denny 2, Alex Jones 1, Wyatt Hines 2.
Tackles for loss: Logan Clemmons 10, Kyle Beasley 10, Michael Cantrell 4, Tyler Hanshaw 2, Malik Harris 2, Dillion Mattox 1.
Sacks: Michael Cantrell 1, Logan Clemmons 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1.
Forced Fumble: Tyler Hanshaw 2, Kyle Beasley 1, Malik Harris 1.
Interceptions: Gage Denny 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 7 TDs and 5 conversions for 52 points; Dillion Mattox - 3 TDs for 18 points; Gage Denny - 4 TDs for 24 points; Devon Conley - 3 TDs for 18 points; Wyatt Hines - 4 TDs for 24 points; Chase Carter - 6 point-after kicks for 6 points; Bryce Myers - 1 TD for 6 points; Tyler Hanshaw - 1 conversion rush for 2 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.