Pre-Christmas hoops action took place for Pike County's varsity boys basketball teams with all four playing on Tuesday night. Waverly then returned to action Wednesday in the Ironton Classic.
The following sections include brief summaries and box scores of each game.
Dec. 21 - Waverly @ Eastern
The Waverly Tigers gave their coach, Travis Robertson, an early Christmas present Tuesday night.
With both of his sons, Trey and Braylon, on the floor, Waverly shot past in-county opponent Eastern by a score of 78-46 to give Coach Travis Robertson his 200th career coaching win.
Both teams liked to shoot the three-ball. Eastern connected on nine triples, and the Tigers matched them, adding up to 18 total of the game.
Waverly was led by senior Trey Robertson throughout the game. The Tigers used a fast start to get up to a nine-point lead after the opening quarter, 23-14, with Trey Robertson scoring 10 of those points. The Eagles were balanced, as Lance Barnett, Isaac Richardson, Jace White, Neil Leist and Brennen Slusher all contributed.
Continuing their onslaught, the Tigers scored 22 more points in the second quarter, while holding the Eagles to just seven points. For Waverly, Mark Stulley, Penn Morrison, Drake Teeters and Braylon Robertson all joined the scoring action. For the Eagles, Tucker Leist and Barnett each hit triples to account for the only field goals. At the half, Waverly led 45-21.
The third quarter saw the Eagles nearly match the Tigers, as Waverly tallied 18 and Eastern added 16. For EHS, Richardson connected on a pair of three-pointers to lead the way, while Trey Robertson and Penn Morrison each added five to lead Waverly. Heading to the fourth quarter, the Tigers led 63-38.
Trey Robertson and Will Futhey capped the scoring for Waverly in the fourth quarter, while Slusher, Richardson and Barnett scored for the Eagles, bringing the game to a close.
Trey Robertson led all scorers with 28 points in the Waverly win. He was followed by Tiger teammates Will Futhey with 16 points and Penn Morrison with 11 points.
Eastern was led by Lance Barnett with 12 points, followed by Isaac Richardson and Brennen Slusher with 10 points each. The Eagles won't play another game until the new year when they travel to Minford to take on the Falcons on Jan. 4.
WHS - 23 22 18 15 - 78
EHS - 14 7 16 8 - 46
WAVERLY (78) — Mark Stulley 3 0 1-2 7, Hudson Kelly 1 0 0-0 2, Drake Teeters 0 0 2-2 2, Trey Robertson 4 6 2-2 28, Wade Futhey 1 2 0-0 8, Braylon Robertson 1 0 2-4 4, Penn Morrison 4 1 0-0 11, Will Futhey 7 0 2-2 16, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Ben Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21 9 9-12 78.
EASTERN (46) — Tucker Leist 0 1 0-0 3, Lance Barnett 0 4 0-0 12, Isaac Richardson 2 2 0-2 10, Jace White 1 0 0-0 2, Neil Leist 3 0 1-2 7, Brennen Slusher 1 2 2-2 10, Logan Salisbury 1 0 0-0 2, K.J. Reinsmith 1 0 0-0 2, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 8 9 3-6 46.
Dec. 22 - Waverly vs. Hurricane, WV @ Ironton
Stepping up to another challenge slated for the 2021-2022 hoops schedule, the Waverly Tigers used a tremendous free throw shooting effort to take a 69-59 win over Hurricane, West Virginia in the Ironton Classic Wednesday evening.
The Hurricane Redskins were led by 6-foot, 7-inch senior guard Dillon Tingler, who scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter in an attempt to get back into the lead.
Hurricane had led 15-13 after one quarter of play and 27-24 at the break. Waverly was able to pull away in the third quarter, putting up 17 points while limiting the Redskins to seven. That put the Tigers ahead 41-34 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.
While Tingler put up 14 for the Redskins and Nas'jaih Jones added seven more in the fourth frame, the Tigers were forced to defend their lead from the foul line where they went 11-of-14. Waverly senior guard Trey Robertson scored nine of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, connecting on 7-of-8 free throws. Mark Stulley was 3-of-4 from the line, while Hudson Kelly was 1-of-2. Kelly and Will Futhey also added three buckets each, as Waverly finished the 69-59 win.
For the Tigers, behind Trey Robertson's 26 points, Will Futhey followed with 17 and Hudson Kelly added 14.
The Tigers will have a break from games until Dec. 30 when they play Upper Arlington at 8 p.m. to cap a day-long basketball event, the S.O.C.S. Wireless Shootout, in the school's downtown gymnasium.
WHS - 13 11 17 28 - 69
HHS - 15 12 7 25 - 59
WAVERLY (69) — Mark Stulley 1 0 3-4 5, Hudson Kelly 6 0 1-2 13, Trey Robertson 5 2 10-15 26, Wade Futhey 0 1 0-0 3, Braylon Robertson 1 0 0-0 2, Penn Morrison 0 1 0-0 3, Will Futhey 7 1 0-0 17, TOTALS 19 5 14-21 69.
HURRICANE (59) — Nas'jaih Jones 6 0 2-3 14, J.T. James 2 1 0-0 7, Dillon Tingler 6 4 1-2 25, Braden Whittington 2 0 0-0 4, Jackson Clark 1 0 0-0 2, Gabe Benytill 1 0 4-6 6, Sam Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Carter Hill 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 5 8-13 59.
Dec. 21 - Western vs. Clay
Facing a struggling Portsmouth Clay Panthers team, the Western Indians won 60-14 to snap a two-game skid.
Clay did not score a single point in the opening quarter, as the Indians pushed to a 22-0 lead. The Panthers broke through in the second quarter, putting up eight points. But the Indians continued to run and push the pace, scoring 25 more to take control, going up 47-8.
The second half allowed Western to give every available player the chance to log time on the floor with 10 of those athletes scoring. Kolten Miller led the way with 19 points, followed by Noah Whitt with 11 points.
Western was scheduled to play a road game at Peebles Thursday. Then the Indians won’t play again until 2022 when they travel to Sciotoville East on Jan. 4.
CHS - 0 8 1 5 - 14
WHS - 22 25 8 5 - 60
CLAY (14) — B. Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Whitt 0 0 0-0 0, Gavin Cayton 0 1 1-2 4, Evan Balestra 0 0 0-0 0, Cullen Payne 0 0 2-2 2, Malachi Loper 3 0 2-3 8, Ethan Carter 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 3 1 5-7 14.
WESTERN (60) — Reed Brewster 0 2 0-0 6, Sean Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Kameron Janes 0 2 0-0 6, Logan Lightle 0 1 0-0 3, Drew Haggy 1 0 0-0 2, Nic Lightle 2 0 0-0 4, Kolten Miller 5 3 0-0 19, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Dylon Shelpman 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 5 0 1-2 11, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Chase Carter 2 0 0-0 4, Zavier Tilley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 9 1-2 60.
Dec. 21 - Piketon vs. West Union
By quadrupling the opponents score, the Piketon Redstreaks picked up a 44-11 conquest over the visiting West Union Dragons.
Staking a double-digit lead by the end of the opening quarter at 14-4, the Redstreaks followed with their most productive quarter of the night, adding 21 points in the second. By the break, they led 35-7.
The large lead allowed all of the available Redstreaks to log minutes in the contest with seven different players scoring.
Piketon was led by Brady Coreno with 12 points. He was followed by Tra Swayne with 11 points.
The Redstreaks will be back in action on Dec. 28 at Valley and then take on Minford at Waverly High School at 12 noon in the S.O.C.S. Wireless Shootout on Dec. 30 as a part of an all-day event.
WUHS - 4 3 2 2 - 11
PHS - 14 21 9 0 - 44
WEST UNION (11) — Bobby Gallowitz 0 0 0-1 0, Chase Taylor 1 0 1-2 3, Braxton Shoemaker 0 1 0-0 3, Colby Harover 0 1 0-0 3, Isaac Harding 1 0 0-0 2, Aiden Weeks 0 0 0-0 0, Derrick Pell 0 0 0-0 0, Isiah Howelett 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 2 2 1-3 11.
PIKETON (44) — Weston Bloss 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Gullion 4 1 0-2 11, Owen Armstrong 2 0 0-0 4, Brent McGuire 1 0 0-0 2, Tra Swayne 5 0 1-1 11, Brady Coreno 0 4 0-0 12, Kydan Potts 1 0 0-0 2, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 5 1-3 44.
