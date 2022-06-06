BECKLEY, W.Va. - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, collected 12 hits and stole 10 bases en route to an 11-4 win at Linda K Epling Stadium in Beckley Sunday afternoon.
West Virginia (1-3) got the scoring started with a pair of runs in the third inning, when Kevin Shea worked a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a single by Josh Griffin. Griffin made it 2-0, scoring on a double by Alex Christie.
Hitless entering the inning, Chillicothe (3-1) opened the top of the fourth with five consecutive singles from Tim Orr, Kade Wroot, Mike Sprickett, Connor Ashby and Hunter Klotz. The first four scored, putting the Paints in the lead 4-2, a lead they never relinquished.
Orr led off with a double in the fifth, scoring on a double two batters later by Wroot. He stole third, scoring on a throwing error, pushing the Paints' lead to 6-0.
In the eighth, Brett Hilsheimer got things started with a walk, advancing to second on a Cameron Bowen walk. Santrel Farmer singled, scoring Hilsheimer. Two batters later, Farmer stole second, drawing a throw that allowed Bowen to score from third. Orr followed with his second double of the day, scoring Farmer. A double by Sprockett scored Orr and Wroot, who reached on a walk earlier in the inning, and the Paints led 11-2.
West Virginia was able to score twice in the ninth, Devin Hooper doubled home Hayden Skipper, then Shea, who singled earlier, scored on a wild pitch to finish the scoring.
Bowen stole second and third in the third and fourth innings, giving him four on the day. Farmer took second in the fourth inning, second and third in the sixth and second in the eighth. Ashby and Sprockett also swiped bases in the game.
Brandon Bergert got the start for the Paints, leaving with a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits over three innings. Nick Lallathin (2-0) got the win in relief, allowing two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out five over six innings.
The Paints were set to return home at VA Memorial Stadium Monday to host the West Virginia Miners at 7:05 p.m. It would be Ross County Sheriff's D.A.R.E. Night - where all students received free admission when they show their D.A.R.E. card.
