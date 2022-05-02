The last week of April was certainly a busy one for the Piketon High School track and field teams with invitational meets on three straight nights, including a home invite on Wednesday. Thrower Alan Austin and Coach Ian Montgomery also traveled to the Huber Heights Wayne Invitational throws competition where Austin won the discus competition.
The following sections include results from each of the meets last week.
April 25 @
Huntington
Depth continues to pay dividends for the Piketon Redstreaks in track and field competition, as the boys team brought home third from the Huntington Ross Invitational.
On the boys side, there were 10 teams that placed. Huntington won the title with 105.5 points, followed by Paint Valley as the runner-up with 94 points. Piketon was third at 74.33, followed by Zane Trace (62.5) in fourth, Southeastern (60) in fifth, Westfall (57.33) in sixth, Adena (56) in seventh, Wellston (51.33) in eighth, Trimble (46) in ninth, and Chillicothe (11) in 10th.
The top individual performer for the Redstreaks was senior Dayton O'Dell, who won both throwing events. O'Dell won the shot put with a heave of 48-0. He later won the discus at 128-9.
Additional points in field events came from the jumps. Josh Richmond tied for second in the high jump with Westfall's Trevor Wolfe at a height of 5-2. Dominick Neal tied Adena's Joe Putnam in the long jump at 16-11, but Neal was awarded sixth place over Putnam based on the distance of their second longest jump.
In the individual sprints, Piketon senior Brandt Thompson sprinted for fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.46). Nathan Waddell (1:00.87) and Andrew Leeth (1:02.56) provided fifth and sixth respectively in the 400-meter dash. Dominick Neal wrapped up the individual sprint placements in the 200-meter dash (25.77).
In distance, Mason Thacker was fourth in the 800-meter run (2:29.6). Josh Richmond was sixth in the 3,200-meter run (12:18.7).
Grayson Klinker was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.4) and second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.44).
In relays, the Redstreaks placed in three of the four. The 4x800-meter group of Braydon Leeth, Tyler Sowards, Mason Thacker and Andrew Leeth led off the meet and wrapped up fourth in 10:02.39.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Drake Beekman, Nathaniel Shrum, Jeremy Williams, and Tyler Tackett finished seventh (1:51.45).
The 4x400-meter team of Nathan Waddell, Nathaniel Shrum, Grayson Klinker and Wyatt Fout wrapped up fifth (4:06.94) to bring the night to a close.
On the girls side, there were 11 teams that placed. Adena claimed the team title with 142 points, followed by the hosting Huntington Lady Huntsmen as the runner-up with 116.5 points.
Westfall (108) was third, followed by Wellston (74) in fourth, Trimble in fifth (53) and Piketon (49.5) in sixth. Following were Zane Trace (48), Southeastern (21), Paint Valley (14), Chillicothe (11), and Liberty Christian (4).
Senior Taylor Wagner provided points in two sprints and two relays. Individually, Wagner was sixth in the 100-meter dash (14.68 seconds) and sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:12.18).
Sophomore Ali Taylor placed in three individual events. She was third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.87). She tied for sixth in the high jump with Huntington's Allison Basye at a height of 4-feet, 6-inches. Taylor landed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 12-10 1/4 inches.
Senior Shelby Carrico also secured third in the pole vault by clearing 7-6 for a new season high in the pole vault.
In throws, senior Rylee Chandler provided fourth in the shot put in 27-4 3/4 and eighth in the discus in 75-4.
Kenzie Mays added an individual distance placement, finishing sixth in the 1,600-meter run (6:50.5).
Piketon also placed in all four relays.
The 4x800-meter team of Bailey Fuller, Sarah Maloy, Taylor Wagner, and Kenzie Mays finished fifth in 12:54.14.
The 4x400-meter-meter crew of Bailey Fuller, Maggie Armstrong, Shelby Carrico and Kalynn Mays took fifth in 6:03.19.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Sarah Maloy, Maggie Armstrong, Bailey Fuller, and Kenzie Mays finished sixth in 2:30.08.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Sarah Maloy, Shelby Carrico, Kalynn Mays and Taylor Wagner finished seventh in 1:09.35.
April 26 @
Northwest
Back in action the very next night, Piketon traveled south to Northwest to participate in the Mohawk Classic.
On the boys side of the meet, the hosting Northwest Mohawks won with 128.5 points, while Rock Hill followed as the runner-up with 113.5 points.
Alan Austin and Dayton O'Dell led the way for the Redstreaks. O'Dell won the shot put with a heave of 47-feet, 8-inches, while Austin landed eighth at 39-8.
Austin won the discus with a throw of 175-feet, 6-inches, more than 30 feet better than the runner-up thrower, Coal Grove's Perry Kingrey, who landed at 141-2. O'Dell landed seventh with a distance of 119-8.
Piketon had two runners place in the 200-meter dash. Junior Grayson Klinker was fourth in the 24.64 seconds and Brandt Thompson was seventh in 24.91.
In relays, the 4x200-meter team of Drake Beekman, Nathaniel Shrum, Dominick Neal and Andrew Leeth finished eighth in 1:45.81.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Nathan Waddell, Nathaniel Shrum, Grayson Klinker, and Josh Richmond finished seventh in 4:03.85.
The 4x800-meter team of Josh Richmond, Tyler Sowards, Mason Thacker and Andrew Leeth finished seventh in 9:51.26.
On the girls side of the meet, the Lady Redstreaks produced 40 points to finish ninth overall. Wheelersburg dominated the meet, taking the title with 160 points. Hosting Northwest was the runner-up with 85 points.
Ali Taylor improved on her high jump, clearing 4-foot, 8-inches in the high jump to tie for second with Wheelersburg's Gracie Perkins. Taylor's seeded height was listed at 4-6.
Taylor also landed sixth in the long jump in 12-9 1/2. Teammate Shelby Carrico was seventh right behind her at 11-7.
On the track, Taylor secured third in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.61 seconds. Kalynn Mays was fifth in the 300-meter race in 1:03.15.
Kenzie Mays was fifth in the 1,600-meter run, cutting nearly 11 seconds off her seeded time in 6:39.62. Later, she placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run, cutting almost a minute off her seeded time to finish in 15:30.92.
In throws, Rylee Chandler was sixth in the shot put at 27-feet, 1-inch and sixth in the discus at 74-9.
The Lady Redstreaks placed in three relays. The 4x800-meter team of Bailey Fuller, Shelby Carrico, Taylor Wagner, Kenzie Mays completed their run in 13:49.85 to take sixth.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Bailey Fuller, Shelby Carrico, Kalynn Mays and Taylor Wagner wrapped up seventh in 1:00.61.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Bailey Fuller, Maggie Armstrong, Shelby Carrico and Kalynn Mays secured seventh in 5:55.14.
April 27 @
Piketon
On Wednesday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks had the opportunity to host their own invitational meet, being rescheduled from April 5. Six teams, including the hosts, participated. Piketon finished third overall in boys and girls competition.
Unioto swept the team titles. On the girls side of the event, Unioto took the team title with 183 points, followed by Westfall (144), Piketon (104), South Webster (85), Zane Trace (54) and Paint Valley (29).
Individually for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks in sprints, Taylor Wagner and Ali Taylor provided back-to-back placements in the 100-meter dash. Wagner was fourth (14.77), while Taylor was fifth (14.83). Wagner also secured sixth place in the 400-meter dash (1:17.98) with teammate Bailey Fuller following in seventh (1:18.46).
Kenzie Mays provided points in all three distance races. She was sixth in both the 800- (3:05.8) and 1,600-meter runs (6:46.88), and fifth in the 3,200-meter run (15:16.27).
Her twin sister Kalynn Mays finished fourth in both the 100-meter (20.48) and 300-meter hurdles (57.17). Ali Taylor was third in the 100-meter race (18.51). Taylor also cleared 4-feet, 6-inches in the high jump for third and leaped 12-8 1/2 for fourth place in the long jump.
Shelby Carrico and Maggie Armstrong provided points in the pole vault with Carrico clearing 7-0 for second place, and Armstrong following at 6-6 for third place. Westfall's Payton Proffitt cleared 11-0 to win it.
In throws, Piketon senior Rylee Chandler landed second in the shot put (27-8) and third in the discus (78-2). Teammate Ava Locke was eighth in the discus (60-5). Zane Trace sophomore Kendra Detillion swept the throws, winning the shot put at 36-1 3/4 and the discus at 110-4.
All of the Piketon relay teams placed fourth.
The 4x100-meter race was handled by Sarah Maloy, Shelby Carrico, Kalynn Mays, and Taylor Wagner (1:01.51).
The 4x200-meter group included Sarah Maloy, Maggie Armstrong, Lily McMahan, and Bailey Fuller (2:28.24).
The 4x400-meter crew included Bailey Fuller, Maggie Armstrong, Shelby Carrico and Kalynn Mays (5:49.77).
The 4x800-meter team consisted of Bailey Fuller, Taylor Wagner, Sarah Maloy and Kenzie Mays (13:03.79).
On the boys side of the meet, Unioto won with 175 points, followed by Zane Trace (141), Piketon (112), Paint Valley (80), Westfall (80) and South Webster (43).
Once again, Piketon dominated the throwing events. Alan Austin unloaded with a 173-feet, 4-inch throw in the discus. Dayton O'Dell followed as the runner-up at 126-5. O'Dell won the shot put competition at 45-8 1/2, while Dunham was second at 42-10 1/4.
In sprints for the Redstreaks, Nathan Waddell provided eighth in the 100-meter dash (12.77). In the 200-meter dash, Brandt Thompson was third (24.37), while Dominick Neal was fifth (24.79). In the 400-meter dash, Wyatt Fout was fifth (59.38) with Andrew Leeth securing sixth (59.42).
In distance races, freshman Mason Thacker was third overall in the 800-meter run (2:22.63), while Josh Richmond was sixth in the 3,200-meter run (12:25.75).
Grayson Klinker handled the hurdling events, going for fourth in the 110-meter race (18.0) and fourth in the 300-meter race (45.43). Klinker also provided points in the long jump, leaping 17-5 3/4 for fourth, while Dominick Neal was eighth at 16-0.
Josh Richmond cleared 5-2 in the high jump for seventh place. Wyatt Fout was third in the pole vault at a height of 10-0, while Levi Stanley was fifth at 9-0.
In relays, the 4x100-meter team of Kade Thompson, Drake Beekman, Dylan Leeth and Levi Stanley was fourth (52.45). The 4x200-meter team of Brandt Thompson, Wyatt Fout, Andrew Leeth and Dominick Neal for third place (1:42.36). The 4x400-meter crew of Andrew Leeth, Nathaniel Shrum, Braydon Leeth and Nathan Waddell finished fourth (4:14). The 4x800-meter group of Josh Richmond, Tyler Sowards, Gary Richmond, and Braydon Leeth also secured fourth (10:14.97).
April 28 @ Wayne Invitational
Continuing his travels to elite throwing competitions, Piketon's Alan Austin went to the Wayne Invitational in Huber Heights where he won the discus competition at 166-feet, 11-inches. A total of 93 throwers participated across all three divisions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.