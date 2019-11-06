Rushing: Payton Shoemaker 26-175, 3 TDs; Hunter Ward 2-29; Grayson Diener 1-8; Dakota Swepston 2-4.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 10-for-20 for 168 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.
Receiving: Will Futhey 6-188; Penn Morrison 1-22, 1 TD; Mark Stulley 1-20; Zeke Brown 1-6; Payton Shoemaker 1-2.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-22.
Kick Returns: Zeke Brown 1-15.
Kickoffs: Grayson Diener 5-for-283 yards for 56.6 yards per kick with two touchbacks.
Tackles: Zeke Brown 13, Dakota Svepston 12, Ty Evans 10, Will Futhey 9.5, Payton Shoemaker 6.5, Grayson Diener 5, Penn Morrison 4, Jaxson Poe 3, Wyatt Crabtree 2.5, Mark Stulley 2, J.T. Barnett 1.5, Anthony Wagner 1.5, Blaise Reader 1, #19 1, Dawson Shoemaker 1, Michael Davis 1, Spencer Pollard 1, Whyatt Ward 1, Hunter Ward 0.5.
Tackles for loss: Jaxson Poe 1-3; Anthony Wagner 0.5-3; Hunter Ward 0.5-3.
Sacks: Anthony Wagner 0.5-3; Hunter Ward 0.5-3.
Forced Fumble: Zeke Brown 1, Spencer Pollard 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Whyatt Ward 1, Phoenix Wolf 1.
Pass Deflections: Payton Shoemaker 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 3 TDs and 1 conversion for 20 points; Penn Morrison - 1 TD for 6 points; Grayson Diener - 1 PAT kick for 1 point.
