Although it was an improvement from the first meeting between the two girls high school basketball teams, Western couldn’t stop the visiting Notre Dame Lady Titans from shooting out to an early lead en route to a 59-35 win Monday night.
Notre Dame kept its perfect Southern Ohio Conference Division I record intact, improving to 7-0 in league competition. According to the Portsmouth Daily Times, that makes 97 wins in a row for Notre Dame over SOC I opponents. Western dropped to 9-5 overall and 6-3 in the SOC I.
Notre Dame pushed ahead to a 16-7 advantage after the opening quarter of play on the Western High School floor. Western senior Chloe Beekman had her team’s only two field goals with a triple and a bucket. Senior Taylor Grooms had two foul shots.
Western’s best quarter offensively was the second with Kenzi Ferneau providing 10 of her team’s 13 points during that stretch. Jordyn Rittenhouse added a three-pointer. The Lady Titans generated 18 points, extending their lead to 34-20.
Notre Dame put the game well out of reach in the third quarter, adding 16 more points. For Western, Rittenhouse scored all five points. Going to the final quarter, Notre Dame was up 50-25.
In the final frame, Ferneau, Beekman, Grooms and Kerrigan Marhoover combined to score 10 points for Western. Notre Dame finished with nine points in the 59-35 win.
For Western, Ferneau led the charge with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Rittenhouse scored eight points, and Beekman added seven. Grooms scored five points, while adding eight rebounds and two steals.
Notre Dame was led by Ella Kirby with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Annie Dettwiller added 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Gracie Ashley provided 12 points and seven rebounds, and Kamryn Bradford notched 11 points.
Western was scheduled to travel to New Boston Thursday evening, but that game was postponed due to COVID issues at New Boston. Western will return to action Saturday at North Adams in the Dave Young Classic at 3:15 p.m. versus the hosting Lady Green Devils.
NDHS — 16 18 16 9 — 59
WHS — 7 13 5 10 — 35
NOTRE DAME (59) — Ella Kirby 2 4 0-2 16, Kamryn Bradford 1 3 0-0 11, Annie Dettwiller 5 1 0-0 13, Gracie Ashley 4 1 1-2 12, Katie Strickland 1 0 1-2 3, Kaylyn Darden 1 0 2-3 3, Annabell Ball 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Laswell 0 0 0-0 0, Lily Madden 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Entler 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Mallory Borland 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 9 4-9 59.
WESTERN (35) — Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 2 0-0 8, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 2-2 2, Taylor Grooms 0 1 2-2 5, Alyssa Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe Beekman 2 1 0-0 7, Kenzi Ferneau 1 3 2-2 13, Arieanna Teed 0 0 0-0 0, Breleigh Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 4 7 6-6 35,
