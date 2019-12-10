Hoping to record a second straight win over a Lawrence County team, the Western Lady Indians were able to force an overtime session in Monday night’s road game at Ironton St. Joseph. But they ultimately lost the contest, falling 58-54.
The Lady Indians started strong, opening up an 11-1 lead before the Lady Flyers rallied to cut it to 11-5 by the end of the quarter. Western was able to maintain the lead at halftime, 28-24, and by the end of the third quarter, 37-35.
In the fourth quarter, Western’s Brooklyn Tackett scored four points and Kenzi Ferneau hit a pair of three-pointers for Western, but the Lady Flyers answered and produced the points needed to force overtime. Ironton St. Joseph ultimately outscored Western 11-7 in the overtime session for the 58-54 win.
For the Lady Indians, Alyssa Marhoover scored 14 to pace Western (1-4, 1-2). Chloe Beekman, Jordyn Rittenhouse and Ferneau had nine points each.
For St. Joseph, Faith Mahlmeister had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Emma Whaley scored 15 points and Bella Whaley got 12 points and eight rebounds.
St. Joseph plays at league favorite Portsmouth Notre Dame on Thursday. Western will play at home and entertain Portsmouth Clay.
The Ironton Tribune contributed to this report.
Western 11 17 9 10 7 = 54
St. Joseph 5 19 11 12 11 = 58
WESTERN (1-4, 1-2): Brooklyn Tackett 2 1 0-0 7, Chloe Beckman 4 0 1-2 9, Jordan Rittenhouse 4 0 1-2 9, Kenzi Ferneau 2 1 2-4 9, Alyssa Marhoover 4 0 6-9 14, Taylor Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Walls 0 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16 4 10-17 54. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Tackett, Ferneau.
ST. JOSEPH (3-1, 2-1): Kaitlyn Sheridan 3 0 1-2 8, Faith Mahlmeister 6 0 3-6 15, Emma Whaley 3 1 6-8 15, Bella Whaley 4 1 1-2 12, Chloe Sheridan 1 0 0-0 2, Kerri Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Damron 3 0 0-0 6, Aubrey Sutton 3 0 0-0 6. Totals 23 2 11-18 58. Rebound: 38 (Mahlmeister 13, B. Whaley 8, C. Sheridan 4, Damron 4, K. Sheridan 3, E. Whaley 3, Sutton 2, Jenkins 1). Assists: 7 (K. Sheridan 4, B. Whaley 2, Sutton 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
